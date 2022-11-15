HIGH POINT — High Point University’s pace of play was eventually too much for Lees-McRae on Tuesday.
Down two after a first half in which both teams broke the 50-point mark, the Panthers (3-0) played tighter defense, led by as much as 28 and escaped with a 100-83 victory over the Bobcats (1-2) from Division II Conference Carolinas.
“The first half we weren’t aggressive at all,” HPU head coach G.G. Smith said. “The ball pressure wasn’t there, we didn’t have many steals, we weren’t in our stance. That can’t happen. That can’t happen. I know it was a non-D1 game but our guys have to approach things like every game counts. We might have been looking ahead to Vegas (the Panthers play at UNLV Friday). In the second half, our guys took care of business and our big three played well.”
Facing the better defense, the Bobcats made 5 of their first 20 second-half shots (that included 2 of the first 13) and scored just 15 points in nearly 15 minutes as HPU built a 97-69 lead with 4:56 left to play. That was a sharp contrast to the first 20 minutes in which the Panthers repeatedly left shooters open as they Lees-McRae made 12 of their first 15 and 22 of 41 for the period in taking a 54-52 lead at the break.
“We played soft in the first half,” guard Bryson Childress said. “Second half, we decided to show how tough we are and go in and dictate them instead of them dictating us.”
HPU built its lead in three spurts. A 12-0 run, keyed by Abdoulaye Thiam hitting two 3s and floating an alley-oop pass to Zack Austin and Austin then adding a dunk off a turnover, put the Panthers up 66-56 with 13:45 left to play.
Up 69-64, HPU went on a 13-0 spurt highlighted by an Austin tip and eight points from Jaden House (on a three-point play, a follow and a layup) for a 82-64 advantage. The final blow was a 15-0 run that put the Panthers up 28. The run included Thiem making the last two of his seven 3s, Childress driving for a layup after a steal. Three free throws by House and a tip and a bucket.
Thiem led the Panthers with 23 points after having just six at the half. House added 22 and Austin put in 19.
“My teammates said ‘Laye, just shoot the ball,’ and that’s what I did,” Thiam said.
The first half was the first time this season that the Panthers, who fell behind by as many as 10, trailed for an extended period.
“It was good for us moving forward to have a tough game,” Childress said. “It was the first time we’ve had pressure on us at all. It was a good thing for us to have to regroup at halftime, not get down and out in the second half and do what we do.”
