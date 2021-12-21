HIGH POINT — High Point University men’s basketball team found a way to win a close game in the Qubein Center on Tuesday.
The Panthers opened up a six-point lead late, didn’t buckle and won 55-52 in a switch from three close overtime losses on their home floor.
Florida Atlantic University made a run at the end, getting as close as 53-52 with just over 20 seconds to go.
Wearing a new pair of white shoes with polka dots, Jaden House hit a pair of free throws with 15.3 seconds left and the Owls 3-point attempt to tie in the final second went long. HPU improved to 6-6 while FAU dropped to 7-6.
House, who scored 10 points in the first half and finished with a team-high 14, said he shot as if he was in practice. The clutch shots were in contrast to the missed poor free throw shooting that cost the Panthers in the overtime games and their 1-of-8 performance in the first 39 minutes against the Owls.
“We shoot so many practice,” House said. “I just visualized that I was in practice.”
FAU’s failed 3 at the end came from the left side of the arc and the Panthers walked away with a win in a game that had 14 lead changes and three ties.
“We were debating whether we foul or do we play it out.” HPU coach Tubby Smith said. “We were fortunate tonight, but we deserved the game the other day (against UNC Wilmington). Jaden made two clutch free throws and then Zack (Austin) got pressure on the ball. It all started with ball pressure and they took a little more time than they wanted. We did an excellent job handling their screen and we were able to get into our switching defense. The defense was well executed.”
HPU turned in a cleaner performance than in the loss to Wilmington. The Panthers finished with a 35-33 rebound advantage over Owls, which had been outrebounding opponents by 6.7 per game, committed just 10 turnovers and allowed just three fastbreak points, all on a bucket at the end of the first half.
The Panthers trailed 47-46 when they went on their late run. Brock Williams started it with a steal and layup that put HPU up 48-47 with just over seven minutes left. The Panthers never trailed again. Emmanuel Izunabor made a bucket, Zack Austin hit a floater and then Izunabor hit the Panthers first free throw of the night to put the lead at 53-47 with 3:47 to go.
Austin added 12 points, pulled 10 rebounds, dished four assists and blocked four shots. John-Michael Wright added nine.
Bryan Greenlee led the Owls with 14. Alijah Martin had 13 and Vlad Goldin 10.
HPU returns to action on Dec. 29 at Michigan State.
