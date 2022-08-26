RICHMOND, Va. – High Point University swept Virginia Commonwealth 25-18, 27-25, 25-16 in the volleyball season opener for both schools Friday at VCU.

Sydney Palazollo led the Panthers in kills with 17 and Maggie Salley had 10. Maria Miggins dished 25 assists and Ally Van Eekeren had 17. Jenny Wessling popped 19 digs while Palazzolo had 13. Gabrielle Idlebird led in blocks with 7.

