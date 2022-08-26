RICHMOND, Va. – High Point University swept Virginia Commonwealth 25-18, 27-25, 25-16 in the volleyball season opener for both schools Friday at VCU.
Sydney Palazollo led the Panthers in kills with 17 and Maggie Salley had 10. Maria Miggins dished 25 assists and Ally Van Eekeren had 17. Jenny Wessling popped 19 digs while Palazzolo had 13. Gabrielle Idlebird led in blocks with 7.
HPU mustered advantages in kills (47-37), assists (45-32) and digs (59-54). The Panthers hit a 27.3 percent clip for the match, including 41.7 in the first set, while holding the Rams to 13.9.
The Panthers dominated the first set, opening a 21-11 lead before the Rams won five a row. HPU closed it out by winning four of the last six points.
VCU led 24-23 in the second set before HPU won four of the last points. Kills by Palazzolo and Idlebird put the Panthers ahead 25-24. After VCU tied it, HPU closed out the set on kills from Salley and Palazzolo. In the third set, HPU took control by winning 13 of 15 points after VCU clawed ahead 11-10.
The match was the opener in a two-day invitational hosted by VCU in which HPU will face Elon and Liberty today.
GREENVILLE – East Carolina held High Point to one shot attempt and blanked the Panthers 2-0 in a nonconference match that ended late Thursday night.
Grace Doren scored for the Pirates in the 10th minute. HPU was whistled for an own goal in the 52nd minute when an attempt to clear a rebound off a missed shot bounced off a Panther and went across the goal line.
Carsyn Gold managed the Panthers’ only shot in the closing minutes. Morgan Hairston had three saves in goal.
HPU (0-1-2) returns home to face William and Mary in Vert Stadium on Sunday at 1 p/m..
