HIGH POINT — The High Point University men’s and women’s track and field squads wrapped up their first weekend of competition in the 2023 portion of the indoor season at the Virginia Tech Invitational and the Dick Taylor Carolina Challenge. HPU had four individual champions across the two meets while Sydney Koker set a program record in the women’s high jump in her first meet as a Panther.
At the Carolina Challenge held at the University of North Carolina, Koker won the high jump event with her record mark of 1.71 meters. On the men’s side, Chris Van Niekerk won the shot put in his first meet back after suffering a season-ending injury last April. His mark of 17.10m won the event by nearly 2 1/2 feet.
