HIGH POINT — The defense paved the way for the High Point University women’s basketball team Tuesday.
The Panthers held UNC Pembroke scoreless on 13 straight possessions in building a big lead in the first half and went on to a 64-35 exhibition victory at the Qubein Center.
“There were stretches where our defense looked really good,” HPH head coach Chelsea Banbury said. “We have plenty of capable defenders and we should be a good defensive team. Now we have to be a team that can do it for 40 minutes. We don’t want to be a team that can do it for just 10 or whatever it is.”
HPU held the Braves scoreless for nearly eight minutes, turning an 11-8 advantage with 3:30 left in the first quarter into a 27-8 cushion before the Braves ended the drought with 5:34 left in the second quarter.
“The first five minutes of the second quarter we looked really good, looked really fast,” Banbury said. “We showed our speed. But we have a lot that we need to clean up.”
HPU held Pembroke to 20% field goal shooting (12 of 60) and forced 24 turnovers, 16 of them on HPU steals. But Banbury wasn’t totally happy with the defensive effort and wasn’t pleased with an offense that was stagnant at times, committed 16 turnovers and shot 40% from the field.
Once the Panthers got up by 20 or so, the lead stayed there until HPU pulled away as Pembroke faded in the fourth quarter.
Banbury called the offensive effort and some of the defense “sloppy.” Pembroke continually got the ball into the paint and center Aminata Johnson led the Braves with 10 points.
“We didn’t have all five people rebounding and I asked for something when the ball went into the post and we weren’t doing it,” Banbury said. “We were taking breaks and not doing our jobs. We were throwing the ball all over the place and then standing and staring at the ball.”
Nakyah Terrell led the Panthers with 15 points. She also grabbed seven rebounds, dished two assists and had two steals.
Terrell hit 6 of 9 shots from the field as she looked to go to the basket.
“The one thing I excel at is driving to the hole,” Terrell said. “I took advantage of their shorter players. It was easier for me to extend over them and score a layup.”
Anna Hager, the Panthers 6-0 freshman guard from Sweden, added 12 points, grabbed five rebounds and made key contributions in the first-half run and grabbed five rebounds. Lamani Simmons added 10.
Skyler Curran, in her first game since suffering a knee injury in the first official game of last season, scored nine points, hitting just 3 of 10 shots. She was 1 of 6 from 3 as the Panthers went 9 of 34.
The Panthers officially open the season Monday when they play host to Davidson.
