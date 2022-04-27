BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — The High Point University women’s lacrosse team used a dominant third quarter to pull away and defeated host Gardner-Webb 23-14 in the Big South season finale for both teams Wednesday.
The win for the Panthers plus Mercer’s 18-8 victory over Campbell gives HPU the No.1 seed and Mercer the No. 2 plus first-round byes for the conference tournament that begins with games for the No. 3-6 seeds Saturday. HPU and Mercer tied for first at 8-1 and HPU got the No.1 seed by virtue of its victory over the Bears on Saturday.
HPU (9-8) will host the semifinals on May 6 and the championship game on May 8 at Vert Stadium.
Leading 12-10 at the half, HPU scored seven straight goals to take control. Abby Hormes fired in the first three in the first four minutes of the third period. Mena Leoscher had two, Nicole Pugh added one and Hormes tallied the last of her team-leading seven goals.
Pugh and Pia Cavallaro had three each. Loescher, Kay Rossell, Grace Bruce and Julia Nicastro added two apiece. Liz Meister and Emma Genovese had one each.
Rosselli had three assists. Hormes, Pugh and Loescher dished two, and Cavallaro, Genovese, Jordan Miles and Emma Nowakowski had one.
Taylor Suplee netted 12 of the Panthers’ 13 saves.
