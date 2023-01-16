HPTSPTS-01-17-23 HPU HOOPS.jpg

High Point University’s Jaden House slams home a dunk during Saturday’s game against Presbyterian in the Qubein Center.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — The High Point University men’s basketball team is becoming more selective about when to push the ball in transition.

Instead of trying to fastbreak most of the time, the Panthers were much more selective on the way to beating Presbyterian 64-56 in the Qubein Center and snapping an eight-game losing streak.

