HIGH POINT — The High Point University men’s basketball team is becoming more selective about when to push the ball in transition.
Instead of trying to fastbreak most of the time, the Panthers were much more selective on the way to beating Presbyterian 64-56 in the Qubein Center and snapping an eight-game losing streak.
HPU finished with 13 points off its fastbreak, 10 of them in a first half that included the Panthers going on a 21-4 run over eight minutes and taking a 34-22 lead with a little over 2 minutes left in the period.
“We’re not shooting the ball as well as we were the first of the year,” said High Point head coach G.G. Smith. “We were taking shots too quick. You can’t score off one or two passes. You’ve got to screen for other guys. You’ve got to shoot open shots, pick your spots. We’ve been struggling, so we have to slow it down, execute our offense and make sure we have the right guys getting the ball at the right time. That made a big difference tonight.
“We tell our guys if we get a stop or a rebound or a turnover, go ahead and play. But if other teams are going to score, we’re going to run our offense.”
HPU had the opportunities as the Blue Hose hit just 11 of 34 shots and committed seven turnovers in the first half. Both teams shot nearly 50% in the second half as both settled into their halfcourt offense, with HPU’s attack evolving into drives by Jaden House and Bryant Randleman plus Abdoulaye Thiam’s outside shooting.
Presbyterian pulled close twice, the last time at 48-47. HPU then went on a deciding 10-1 run for a 58-48 lead with 4:28 left. Presbyterian, which hit just 7 of 16 free throws in the second half while fouling four times in 3-point attempts, never got within six the rest of the way.
The streak-breaking win lifted the Panthers (9-9) into a tie with PC for ninth in the league at 1-5, a game behind Campbell and two behind Charleston Southern, Winthrop, Gardner-Webb and USC Upstate. The victory also followed one of HPU’s worst outings of the season, a 106-69 loss at Charleston Southern on Wednesday.
“I think we need to sit down and concentrate on both ends of the floor,” Smith said.
“We didn’t run that many plays. We stuck to 10-12 plays and kept it pretty simple on defense, guard your man straight up or switch everything. When we switched a bunch of stuff in the second half, that helped us, too.”
House had 18 points and Thiam added 16. Zack Austin, who has been the Panthers’ other big scoring threat most of the season, attempted just two field goals and scored one point as he was non-factor on offense for the second straight game.
Smith said Austin is battling an injury and is still considered one of the three biggest options on offense.
“He’s been hurt,” Smith said. “He didn’t practice for the past couple of days. He said he felt fine at shootaround and warmups. He gave us some good defensive minutes and rebounded the ball.”
The men’s victory followed the HPU women squandering a double-digit lead and holding on for an 82-80 victory earlier in the day at Presbyterian. The Panthers led by 14 before the Blue Hose scored 13 straight in the final minute and Skyler Curran hit a free throw at the end for the final score.
HPU made 19 shots from 3-point range, falling one short of tying their conference record for 3s in a game.
Claire Wyatt hit 7 treys and led the Panthers with a career-high 27 points. Lalmani Simmons added a career-high 18 points and helped offset the loss of Callie Scheier, who suffered a season-ending knee injury three days earlier against Charleston Southern
Scheier, who graduated in December, has one season of eligibility remaining if she chooses to return.
HPU’s men entertain Winthrop on Wednesday while the women travel to Winthrop.
