ROCK HILL, S.C. — High Point University swept the teams titles at the Big South Outdoor Track and Field championships that ended Friday inside Winthrop University’s Irwin Belk Track.
High Point’s men finished with 239 points, beating runner-up Campbell by 36 points.
Chris Van Niekerk won the discus with a throw of 52.56 meters and was the Panthers’ only gold medal winner on the day.
High Point finished second in the 4x400 relay and Hunter Steinau and Othmane El Gharissi wound up 2-3 in the 5,000 meters. Terris Burton took third in the 400 hurdles. Jonny House and Graham Ferguson were second and third in the 800. El Gharissi and Jake Tarosky were third and fourth in the 1,500.
High Point’s women piled up 249 points. Campbell was second with 170, with Charleston Southern third at 157.
Sydney Koker prevailed in the high jump with a clearance of 1.70 meters. Dae’Nitra Hester took the 400 meters in 53.65 seconds.
Olive Allen was runner-up in the 1,500. Lindsay Cooper finished second in the 100 hurdles, and Cooper was second with Ebba Ahman third in the 400 hurdles. Lindsey Ickes, Allie and Katie Yaylor placed 2-4 in the 5,000 meters. The Panthers were also second in the 4X400 relay.
Nikki Frail, Camryn Harper and Mikayla Harper of the Panthers finished 3-5 in the 800,
Chaballa, Julia Newman and Lilly Wolf were third, fourth and fifth in the javelin. Letizia Marsico was third in the discus.
