HIGH POINT — The High Point University soccer teams will get their first taste of action ahead of the upcoming season in exhibition games Saturday at 7 p.m.
The men play host to UNC WIlmington inside Vert Stadium while the women travel to Coastal Carolina.
HPU’s men’s team has added four transfers and eight freshmen to a squad that lost to Campbell in the Big South championship match.
Among the returning Panthers is Holden Trent, who was named the preseason Goalkeeper of the Year. Others include defenders Finn McRobb and Karson Kendall; midfielders Lalas Ayertey and Alex Abril; and forwards Caco Fernandez and Sebastian Chalbaud.
The transfers are Tony Pineda (who is back at HPU from West Virginia), Holland Rula (Wake Forest), Kaya Ignacio (Virginia) and Noah Holmes (Liberty).
The women’s contest is the first under new head coach Aaron McGuiness, who takes over a program that won the Big South tournament championship last season. HPU finished second in the Big South preseason poll behind Campbell.
Among those returning for the Panthers are forward Emily Mashinski, who tied for most goals last season with eight; forward Skyler Prillaman, who finished third in preseason conference Player of the Year voting; and Ledford product Shaylyn Owen, a center back who was third in preseason Defensive Player of the Year balloting.
