HIGH POINT — High Point University blitzed Virginia Military Academy on Friday.
The Panthers thoroughly dominated the Keydets offensively and defensively well into the third quarter and cruised to a 16-5 Southern Conference men’s lacrosse victory at Vert Stadium.
HPU scored the first six goals on the way to a 12-2 lead at the end of the first half and was up 15-2 after three quarters
“It was a good team win after last week when we didn’t play our best lacrosse,” HPU head coach Jon Torpey said. “I liked the way the guys responded tonight.”
In the first half, HPU held a 36-12 advantage in shots, a 23-12 cushion in ground balls, won 12 of 16 faceoffs and kept VMI from clearing the ball out of the defensive end on 7 of 14 chances.
HPU attacked from the start and overwhelmed the Keydets physically.
“We talked about it all week,” Torpey said. “Our backs are against the wall. VMI had a big conference win against Mercer last week, so we are the underdogs. I thought the guys responded well. The coaches put together a great game plan and the guys did an excellent job executing it.”
Asher Nolting led the Panthers with four goals, raising his total for the year to 26. Brayden Mayea added three, boosting his team-leading total to 35. Jack Vanoverbeke and Jack Sayer added two each. Tommy Meehan, Michael Ippolio, ZJOel Scerbo and Isiah Moran-Weeks had one each.
Nolting dished three assists, Hunter Vines had two, Matt Lee, Mayea and Nick Rizzo had one.
Ippoloto notched HPU’s first goal just 43 seconds into the match and set the tone for the match.
VMI, which didn’t have a clear for the first 10:30, ended the shutout with 11:42 to go in the second quarter. Kiernan controlled the ensuing faceoff, raced down the field and scored the second goal of his career six seconds later.
“They put a new guy in, and I thought he might be slow on the whistle,” Kiernan said. ““I thought I would pop one forward. The wings did a good job of boxing out. We knew they were slow to defend faceoff guys. I shot and was fortunate to get one in.”
VMI got its last goal 90 seconds later and HPU needed just 18 seconds to counter.
Panther goal Parker Green made nine saves before he was lifted with just over 17 minutes left.
“The defense did a good job of holding them to shots that we wanted to see,” Green said.
The Panthers return to action Friday at Hampton.
