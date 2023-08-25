HIGH POINT — Home games against in-county rivals UNC Greensboro and North Carolina A&T, an eight-team tournament in Florida and a trip to Georgia are among the highlights of a 15-game non-conference schedule announced for the High Point University’s men’s basketball team on Friday.
The first season under new head coach Alan Huss will officially begin with a home contest in the Qubein Center against NAIA school St. Andrews on Nov. 6. The Panthers will play N.C. A&T on Dec. 8, three days after hosting in-state foe Western Carolina on Dec. 5, and will welcome UNCG on Dec. 19.
Also among the eight home nonleague game are visits by Division II Mount Olive on Nov. 26 and Division I schools Morgan State on Nov. 29, Canisius on Dec. 22 and Bellarmine on Dec. 30. The games against Morgan State and Bellarmine are the first for HPU.
After the opener, HPU will visit Wofford on Nov. 11 and in-state opponent Queens on Nov. 14, two teams HPU faced at home last year.
The Panthers then compete in the eight-team Gulf Coast Showcase Nov. 20-22 at Edisto, Florida. HPU will face Iona at 10 a.m. the opening day and will continue play in winners’ or consolation brackets the next two days.
The other six teams are Buffalo, Hofstra, Illinois State, Iona, Long Beach State, Louisiana and Wright State.
The Panthers return to the Sunshine State on Dec. 2, when they will play at North Florida. HPU wraps up the road portion of its nonleague slate on Dec. 16 at Georgia, where the Panthers lost 49-46 in 2015.
“We feel the schedule is a solid blend of regional rivals, difficult road challenges, and an excellent in-season tournament,” Huss said. “These early season tests will undoubtedly prepare our team for the rigors of the Big South Conference.”
HPU will warm up for the season with an exhibition game against Pfeiffer on Saturday, Nov. 4.
The Big South portion of the Panthers’ schedule, home-and-away games against all of the other eight league members, is expected to be announced soon.
