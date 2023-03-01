HIGH POINT — High Point University pole vaulter Sydney Horn will have plenty of Panther company when she competes in the NCAA indoor track and field meet for a third straight time.

Rachel Vesper and Horn’s sister Mackenzie also qualified, the NCAA officially announced Tuesday night, giving HPU multiple participants for the first time in the indoor meet. The national championships are set for March 9-11 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

