HIGH POINT — High Point University pole vaulter Sydney Horn will have plenty of Panther company when she competes in the NCAA indoor track and field meet for a third straight time.
Rachel Vesper and Horn’s sister Mackenzie also qualified, the NCAA officially announced Tuesday night, giving HPU multiple participants for the first time in the indoor meet. The national championships are set for March 9-11 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
“Having three women pole vaulters qualifying for the indoor championships has to be one of the most significant events in High Point athletics history,” HPU head track and field coach Mike Esposito said. “All the credit goes to the young ladies and Coach (Scott) Houston. He has built one of the top two or three women’s pole vault programs in the country.”
Athletes qualify for the national meet by posting one of the top-16 marks in the country during the season. HPU joins Virginia Tech as having three qualifiers in the women’s pole vault. South Dakota and Washington have two each.
Sydney Horn, a junior who is now 5 for 5 in qualifying for the NCAA indoor and outdoor meets, owns the third-best mark in the nation this season of 4.5 meters, which she cleared in setting the Big South and HPU record at the Big South championships. She finished third in the 2021 NCAA indoor meet at 4.41 meters and second last year at 4.46.
Vesper and Mackenzie Horn qualified for the national indoor championships for the first time. Vesper qualified when she cleared 4.36 meters at the Virginia Tech Invitational on Feb. 17.
Mackenzie Horn, who joined her sister in the NCAA outdoor championships in June, punched her ticket for her first indoor championships by clearing 4.31 meters in the Big South championships.
