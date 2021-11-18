HIGH POINT — Having won the Big South regular-season championship and most of the conference’s major post-season awards, High Point University will go after the remaining and biggest prize this weekend — winning the conference tournament and the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The Panthers went 15-1 in capturing the No. 1 seed with its second straight regular-season title and third in four years. They are the favorites on the strength of winning 10 matches in three-set sweeps and having the Coach of the Year in Ryan Meek, Player of the Year in outside hitter Dylan Maberry, Defensive Player of the Year in libero Jenny Wessling, Freshman of the Year in outside hitter Sydney Palazzolo and Co-setters of the Year in Mackenzi Thornburg and Maria Miggins as voted by the conference’s coaches.
Maberry, Miggins, Thornburg, Wessling and middle blocker Garbrielle Idlebird made the all-conference first team. Palazollo was named to the second team, and she, Wessling and Jackie Joyce were voted to the All-Freshman team.
No. 2 seed Campbell kept HPU from going undefeated in the league by sweeping the Panthers in Buies Creek, the site of the tournament, and also pushed them to five sets in the Millis Center. In the other 14 matches, the Panthers lost a total of four sets — two to USC Upstate and one each to North Carolina A&T and Charleston Southern.
High Point is seeking its third tournament title in six seasons and last won in 2019. Winthrop was the 2019 champ and because of the pandemic, no tournament was held last spring for the 2020 season. HPU received the automatic bid as the regular-season champ.
As the top two seeds, HPU and Campbell earned byes through today’s first round into Saturday’s semifinals. The first-round matchups include No.4-seed A&T against No. 5 USC Upstate at 4:30 p.m., followed by No. 3 Winthrop against No. 6 Presbyterian.
Meek isn’t discounting any team.
“This is the best the league’s been since I’ve been in it, maybe in the last 10 years,” said Meek, who is in his fourth season at HPU. “I think all six teams have a chance to win it.”
The A&T/Upstate winner plays HPU on Saturday at 4:30 while Campbell faces the Winthrop/Prebyterian winner in the second match. The championship match is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sunday.
“We’re going to play either North Carolina A&T or USC Upstate, two teams we’ve played in the last couple of weeks,” Meek said. “Both teams are tough, both teams are challenging. They present different things, so we need to prepare for both of those.
“Then in the finals, it could be Campbell or Winthrop or Presby. I think the gap between 1 and 6 is as small as it’s ever been. In the past, I think you could say one of these two or one of these three will win it and I don’t think that’s the case this year.”
