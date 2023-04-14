GREENWOOD, S.C. — Sarah Kahn of High Point took medalist honors and Campbell overtook the Panthers for the team title Friday in the 54-hole stroke play portion of the Big South women’s golf tournament at the par-72 The Links at Stoney Point.

Khan fired a final-round 1-under 71 for a total of 1-over 217. She finished three spots ahead of Tomita Arejola, who carded the low round of the day with a 68 and jumped six spots with her 220 total.

