GREENWOOD, S.C. — Sarah Kahn of High Point took medalist honors and Campbell overtook the Panthers for the team title Friday in the 54-hole stroke play portion of the Big South women’s golf tournament at the par-72 The Links at Stoney Point.
Khan fired a final-round 1-under 71 for a total of 1-over 217. She finished three spots ahead of Tomita Arejola, who carded the low round of the day with a 68 and jumped six spots with her 220 total.
Beem Pabsimma of USC Upstate carded 1-over 73 and was another stroke back at 221. Ella Perna of High Point shot a final round 70 and finished fourth at 224, jumping six spots and edging Isabella Hahne of Campbell and Linnea Hofgren of Campbell by a stroke.
Danielle Suh of High Point shot 77 and dropped to tie for seventh with Neza Sitfar of Gardner-Webb at 226. Ana-Elena Kusters, HPU’s other counting scorer, shot 81 and finished 37th at 244.
Campbell fashioned a 290 as a team and finished with a 906 total, five shots ahead of HPU, which combined for a 299 and a 911.
The top four finishers advance to stroke play today. Gardner-Webb took third with a 916. Charleston Southern took fourth by shooting a final round 295 and overtaking Longwood, which carded 306. The Bucs finished with a 921 total while the Lancers had a 926 total.
