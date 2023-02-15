HIGH POINT — High Point kept Presbyterian from sustaining much consistency on offense and posted a 63-47 win in Big South women’s basketball on Wednesday in the Qubein Center.
The Panthers held the Blue Hose to 19 points below their scoring average. HPU carved out a 15 point halftime lead by holding the PC to just seven field goals on 30% shooting, including just 2 of 10 from 3-point range.
Presbyterian finished with 17 field goals on 45 attempts and made just 5 of 19 shots from 3.
“We showed up ready to play, particularly on the defensive end,” High Point head coach Chelsea Banbury said. “They have a lot of really good shooters and were able to hold them to below their average from the 3-point line. Our girls are buying into gameplans and are executing on the defensive end, and I’m excited where we’re going.”
Skyler Curran led the Panthers offensively, scoring 17 points and collecting 10 rebounds. Jenson Edwards added 15 points and five rebounds while Nakyah Terrell had 13 points and eight rebounds. Sharika Baskerville came off the bench and scored with and led HPU with three offensive rebounds.
HPU improved to 13-12 overall and 11-4 in the conference, keeping a two-game lead over Campbell in the race for second place with three games remaining. The Panthers have clinched a first round bye in the conference tournament.
“We’re a lot more confident as a whole,” Curran said. “We’re playing really well on defense and on offense too. We have our lapses. I took some bad shots tonight, too. I’m feeling really good with the tournament coming up. We’re playing some of our best basketball of the year.”
The Panthers hit 6 of 13 shots in the first quarter while opening a 17-9 lead and made 8 of 17 in the second period in stretching the margin to 36-21 at the half.
Post player Bryanna Brady was the Blue Hose’s only consistent scorer, finishing with 15 points by making 7 of 10 shots, all but one of them at the rim, but hit just two field goals in the second half.
“She’s hard to stop when she’s right at the basket,” Banbury said
The Panthers also held Presbyterian’s top three outside shooters to a combined 11 points on 3 of 16 shooting that included just 2 makes on 12 shots from 3.
HPU travels to USC Upstate on Saturday.
