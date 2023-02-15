HPTSPTS-02-16-23 HPU WOMEN.jpg

High Point University’s Nakyah Terrell drives to the basket during Wednesday’s game against Presbyterian College at the Qubein Center.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — High Point kept Presbyterian from sustaining much consistency on offense and posted a 63-47 win in Big South women’s basketball on Wednesday in the Qubein Center.

The Panthers held the Blue Hose to 19 points below their scoring average. HPU carved out a 15 point halftime lead by holding the PC to just seven field goals on 30% shooting, including just 2 of 10 from 3-point range.

