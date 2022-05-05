HIGH POINT — High Point University starts its quest for a fifth straight Big South women’s lacrosse tournament championship today in the tournament semifinals at Vert Stadium.
The top-seeded Panthers face No. 5 Gardner-Webb at 1 p.m. and No. 2 Mercer plays No. 3 Furman at 4 p.m. Game times were moved up from 4 and 7 because of a forecast of late-afternoon thunderstorms.
HPU has never lost to Gardner-Webb in the history of eight meetings and defeated the Runnin’ Bulldogs 23-14 in the conference season final for both teams last week. Gardner-Webb upset No. 4 seed Campbell 15-14 in the quarterfinals.
HPU (9-8) opened conference play with a loss to the Camels then won the rest of its league matchups to finish 8-1 and tie Mercer for the regular season championship. The Panthers got the top seed on the basis of its win over the Bears.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
HIGH POINT — High Point University men’s basketball announced through social media Friday that it has added Coastal Carolina reserve Ahmard Harvey, a 6-7 forward from the Bahamas.
Harvey played just 49 minutes in seven games as a junior last season and was a significant decrease from seeing action in 21 games as a sophomore and 17 games as a freshman. He has averaged 2.0 points and 1.8 rebounds in 45 games.
