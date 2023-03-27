HIGH POINT — USC Upstate scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning and defeated High Point University 8-6 Sunday, completing a sweep of a three-game Big South series at Williard Stadium.

With the score tied 5-5, Upstate loaded the bases with three singles. Troy Hamilton, who went 4 for 6 with three RBIs, laced a two RBI single which was followed by Grant Sherrod’s one-run single.

