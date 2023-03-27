HIGH POINT — USC Upstate scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning and defeated High Point University 8-6 Sunday, completing a sweep of a three-game Big South series at Williard Stadium.
With the score tied 5-5, Upstate loaded the bases with three singles. Troy Hamilton, who went 4 for 6 with three RBIs, laced a two RBI single which was followed by Grant Sherrod’s one-run single.
Cael Chatham singled and scored Brett Ahalt in the bottom of the inning for the 8-6 final.
All of HPU’s other scoring was the product of home runs. Ahalt and Chatham hit solo shots in the first, putting the Panthers up 2-0. Blake Sutton smacked a two-run shot in the sixth, and Javon Fields’s solo bomb in the eighth knotted the score at 5-all.
HPU reliever David Keith, who worked the last four innings and held the Spartans scoreless until the 10th, took the loss.
Upstate notched a 4-2 victory on Saturday in which all the runs resulted from homers. Charlie Klingler and Brayden Simpson drilled solo shots for HPU.
The Panthers dropped to 7-16 and 1-5 in the Big South. They play host to second-ranked Wake Forest today at Williard Stadium.
Alicia Dawson posted a win for HIgh Point University in the triple at the Weems Baskin Invitational. Dawson finished with a jump of 11.91 meters.
Grady Moyer finished second in the women’s pole vault by clearing 3.6 meters. Ebba Aham set a persona- best time of 1:00.52 as she finished fourth in the 400 hurdles.
Alex Hoffman set a school record with a toss of 53.86 meters in the hammer throw.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.