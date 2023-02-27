HIGH POINT — High Point University women’s basketball coach Chelsea Banbury is optimistic that the Panthers will be back at full strength when they start play in the Big South tournament on Thursday.

Shooting guard Nakaya Terrell and forward Claire Wyatt didn’t play in Saturday’s 48-47 victory over Winthrop. Their absence was noticeable as the Panthers struggled on offense and escaped when Skyler Curran hit two free throws with five seconds left and the Eagles layup attempt was blocked.

