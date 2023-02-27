HIGH POINT — High Point University women’s basketball coach Chelsea Banbury is optimistic that the Panthers will be back at full strength when they start play in the Big South tournament on Thursday.
Shooting guard Nakaya Terrell and forward Claire Wyatt didn’t play in Saturday’s 48-47 victory over Winthrop. Their absence was noticeable as the Panthers struggled on offense and escaped when Skyler Curran hit two free throws with five seconds left and the Eagles layup attempt was blocked.
Banbury said that Terrell “tweaked” her knee earlier in the week against Radford and Wyatt had taken a shot at practice.
“Nakaya, it’s like more let’s give her a rest and have her full for the tournament,” Banbury said. “And Claire got his in practice so we’ll see where she’s at. But, yes, we should have them for the tournament.”
HPU, which had already locked up the No. 2 seed in the league tournament, was stagnant in the half-court and mistake-prone on the fastbreak. The Panthers led 13-4 after a quarter, trailed by five late in the second period, regained the lead with a 9-0 run and held it until Wintrhop went up 47-46 with 32 seconds left.
Jenson Edwards led the Panthers with 17 points, four of them on consecutive buckets shortly becoming visibly upset after committing a foul with 4:45 left.
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The High Point University men’s basketball team couldn’t make the play needed to regain the lead down the stretch and closed the regular season with a 84-78 loss to Winthrop at Winthrop Coliseum.
Zack Austin led the Panthers, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Abdoulaye Thiam added 14 points and nine rebounds. Jaden House had 12 points, Brock Williams 11 and Bryant Randleman 10 while Emmanuel Izunabor added seven points and seven rebounds.
The Panthers, which saw a three-game winning streak end, fell to 14-16 and 6-12 in the Big South. HPU, already assured of playing against Charleston Southern in the first-round game between the 8 and 9 seeds on Wednesday at the Big South tournament, will be the No. 8 seed. Winthrop (15-16, 10-8), is the No. 6 and earned a first-round bye.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama finished a three-game sweep of High Point University with a 4-2 victory Sunday before 2,691 at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Down 3-0, HPU (3-4) scored its runs in the fifth on Brett Ahalt’s sacrifice fly and Javon Fields RBI single. HPU starter Gus Hughes, who worked 4.2 innings, gave up all four Crimson Tide runs and took the loss.
The Panthers open a three-game series against Lafayette College on Friday at Vert Stadium
HIGH POINT — The High Point University men’s lacrosse team scored the first 15 goals and pounded Hampton 27-9 on Sunday for a second victory of the weekend at Vert Stadium.
Brayden Mayea led the Panthers (4-1) with four goals. Nick Rizzo had three. Hunter Vines, Michael Ippolito, Isiah Moran-Weeks and Ethan Slusher had two each while 12 others had a goal each.
HIGH POINT — James Madison rolled past High Point University 19-8 in nonconference women’s lacrosse Saturday at Very Stadium.
Miles Jordan and Emma Genovese scored two goals for the Panthers (1-2). Emma Nowakowaki and Mena Leoscher added one each.
The Panthers now go on a West Coast swing, playing at Southern Cal on Friday and San Diego State on Sunday.
