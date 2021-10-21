FARMVILLE, Va. — Skyler Prillaman scored three goals and Emily Mashinski and Juliette Vidal added one each as the High Point University women’s soccer team defeated Longwood 5-2 in Big South action Wednesday. It is the third time this season that the Panthers tallied five goals in a game.
“This was a great performance tonight,” HPU coach Brandi Fontaine said. “I was extremely proud of the tone we set to start the game and the execution we had in the first half. We were a little flat to start the second half and credit Longwood for putting us on the back foot a little bit. We were able to settle down and finish the game strong. It was great to see Skyler Prillaman get a hat trick tonight as she has been working hard on getting the details in the final third.”
Mashinski scored first, in the 12th minute. Vidal launched a penalty kick into the net in the 35th minute, and Prillaman added two in the closing minutes of the half, the last one a bullet from outside the box with less than 10 seconds before the break.
HPU improves to 6-7-2, 6-2 in the league while Longwood falls to 7-6-4, 6-1-2. With two points for a win and one for a tie, Longwood is second in standings with 20 points and HPU is third with 18 points. Both are well behind first-place Campbell, which is 8-1.
The top two in final standings received byes into the semifinals of a six-team conference tournament, and the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds host first-round games.
HPU plays its last regular-season home game Saturday at 4 p.m. against Hampton and closes the regular-season Tuesday at UNC Asheville, in a game postponed because of poor weather.
MEN’S SOCCER
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The High Point University men’s soccer team dropped its final nonconference match of the season to Wofford 2-1 on Wednesday.
With the Terriers leading 2-0, Finn McRobb scored the Panthers’ goal late in the 82nd on a header off Mason Marcey’s corner kick.
HPU will honor its seniors Saturday when it faces Big South foe Winthrop at Vert Stadium.
