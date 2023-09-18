HIGH POINT — The High Point University men’s soccer team downed visiting cross-county rival UNC Greensboro 3-1 on Saturday before a crowd of 1,075 in Vert Stadium.
Alex Abril scored off a feed from Tony Pineda in just the third minute. The Panthers (2-1-2) benefitted from a Spartans own goal in the 38th minute, and defenseman Finn McRobb put in a header off a corner kick from Jefferson Amaya in the 59th minute. UNCG got on the board in the 67th minute.
The win for HPU, its ninth in the last 10 meetings against UNCG, followed a disappointing tie against Elon.
“I thought tonight was one of the better complete performances we had,” HPU head coach Zach Haines said. “It’s a great group. We figured they would respond, and to respond in the way they did tonight was a good sign for the rest of the season.”
HPU returns to action against William and Mary today.
WOMEN’S GOLF
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Led by fifth-finishing Danielle Suh, the High Point University women’s golf team tied for third in the 54-hole Nittany Lion Invitational that ended in cold, rainy conditions Sunday at Penn State’s Blue Course.
The Panthers shot 299-290-299 for a 24-over 888 total that matched Youngstown State. Boston College won at 13-over, five shots ahead of James Madison. Richmond was fifth at 31-over, just ahead of the host Nittany Lions at 33-over.
Suh carded rounds of 77-68-72 and finished at 1-over 217. Julia McLaughlin tied for 12th at 7-over (76-74-73) and Anna Howerton took 17th at 9-over (76-72-77) in her collegiate debut. Ella Perna tied for 18th at 10-over and Vynie Chen tied for 30th at 13-over.
VOLLEYBALL
Pittsburgh, ranked No. 8 in the country, swept High Point University 25-20, 25-18. 25-12 in nonconference volleyball Sunday at Fitzgerald Field House in Pittsburgh.
Dylan Maberry had just seven kills for the Panthers (6-6), who were held to .037 hitting. Allie Gray dished 15 assists and Regina Tijernia had six digs.
Creighton, ranked No. 14, swept the Panthers 25-21, 25-12, 25-10 on the second day of the Diet Coke Invitational in Minneapolis on Friday. Christine Graf and Jayde Shelton smacked six kills each for the Panthers. Allie Gray passed 15 assists and Jordyn Schilling had seven digs.
HPU opens Big South play when it hosts Radford on Friday in the Millis Center.
