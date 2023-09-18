HIGH POINT — The High Point University men’s soccer team downed visiting cross-county rival UNC Greensboro 3-1 on Saturday before a crowd of 1,075 in Vert Stadium.

Alex Abril scored off a feed from Tony Pineda in just the third minute. The Panthers (2-1-2) benefitted from a Spartans own goal in the 38th minute, and defenseman Finn McRobb put in a header off a corner kick from Jefferson Amaya in the 59th minute. UNCG got on the board in the 67th minute.