FARMVILLE, Va. – Lindsay Ickes won the individual title as High Point University won its sixth straight Big South women’s cross-country Saturday. The Panthers placed all 10 runners in the top 20 in winning their ninth crown in the past 13 seasons.

Ickes, who was named the conference’s runner of the year, finished in a career-best time of 16:45.2 and finished 13 seconds ahead of Dorcus Ewoi of Campbell.

