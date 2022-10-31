FARMVILLE, Va. – Lindsay Ickes won the individual title as High Point University won its sixth straight Big South women’s cross-country Saturday. The Panthers placed all 10 runners in the top 20 in winning their ninth crown in the past 13 seasons.
Ickes, who was named the conference’s runner of the year, finished in a career-best time of 16:45.2 and finished 13 seconds ahead of Dorcus Ewoi of Campbell.
Other counting runners for HPU were Ashley Jones (fourth), Katie Taylor (fifth), Camryn Harper (sixth) and Charli Montalvo (ninth). Montalvo was named the league’s top freshman, and Ickes, Jones, Taylor and Harper were all-conference.
HPU finished second in the men’s race. Othmane El Gharissi led the Panthers with a third-place finish, Spencer Smucker was fourth, Ian Miller seventh, Patrick Kelly 14th and Jake Tarsoky 20th.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – High Point University and USC Upstate battled to a 1-1 draw in Big South men’s soccer Saturday at USC Upstate.
Brendan Krueger scored for the Panthers (7-4-5, 4-0-3 Big South) in the 47th minute. USC Upstate tallied on its only shot on goal.
HPU plays host to Longwood on Wednesday.
ROCK HILL, S.C. – High Point University’s volleyball defeated host Winthrop in four sets Saturday for its sixth straight victory. The Panthers lost the first set 21-25 and took the next three 25-16, 25-12, 25-20.
Sydney Palazzolo fashioned a double-double with 19 kills and 10 digs in leading HPU (18-8, 11-1 (Big South). Ally Van Eekeren and Dylan Maberry added 10 kills each.
Van Eekeren passed 41 assists. Jenny Weesling led with 16 digs and Jillian Ziemba had 12.
HPU plays host to Campbell on Friday at the Millis Center.
GREENSBORO – The High Point University men’s golf team with an eighth-place finish in the Grandover Intercollegiate that ended Sunday at Grandover Resort. The Panthers finished at 8-over 871 and 45-shots behind winner UNCG.
Burch Harrison led the Panthers with a 1-under 215 total that tied for 15th. Gregor Meyer tied for 19th at 216 and Grady Newton tied for 30th at 220.
