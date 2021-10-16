CLINTON, S.C. — High Point University swept Presbyterian 25-23, 25-22, 25-15 on Saturday, extending its school-record winning streak in Big South matches to 24.
Sydney Palazzolo led the Panthers with 16 kills and Dylan Maberry had 12. Mackenzi Thornburg dished 19 assists and Maria Miggins had 18. Jenny Wessling came up with 18 digs and Thornburg had 10.
Tied at 23, the Panthers (16-5, 8-0 Big South) won the last two points of the first set on a block and a kill. In the second set, a six-point run put HPU up 11-5. PC (8-10, 3-5) closed to within one at 20-19 and 21-20.
A kill and service ace made the margin 23-20 and HPU held on. In the third set, HPU won the last five points on two kills from Palazzolo, two service aces from Wessling and Blue Hose attack error.
On Friday night, HPU topped Charleston Southern 25-21, 26-24, 23-25, 25-11 in the start of its South Carolina swing.
Palazzolo led the Panthers in kills with 16, Maberry had 13 and Idlebird 12.
Thornburg delivered 22 assists while Miggins had 20, Wessling scooped 15 digs, and Idlebird led with nine blocks.
HPU closed out the first set with a 4-1 run and pulled out the second set by scoring the last three points after trailing 24-23. In the third set, the Buccaneers won the last two points of the match after HPU rallied from down 11-4 to tie.
The Panthers pulled away early in the fourth set.
CROSS-COUNTRY
KERNERSVILLE — Hocine Bouchrak won the VertCross men’s individual title for the third straight year, helping High Point University finish second in the team standings Friday at Ivey Redmon Park.
Bouchrak won by 26 seconds, with a time of 24:54.7.
Austen Cave and Ian Miller finished 11th and 12th, respectively. Cave recorded a time of 25:55.9 while Miller finished with a time of 25:58.0.
Spencer Smucker was the fourth Panther to finish and was 17th overall with a time of 26:08.9. Stephen Gray finished 22nd with a time of 26:26.6.
Duke won the team standings with 32 points. HPU had 47, followed by Appalachian State (60), VMI (111), Radford (139), Marshall (156), Longwood (213) and Presbyterian (257).
High Point’s women finished third in the team standings. Lindsey Ickes was the top Panther in sixth with a time of 18:07.4. Sydney Bagus was HPU’s next finisher in 11th at 18:28.6. Tatum Castillo made a move late during the final few moments before the finish line to move from 21st to 20th with a time of 18:52.9.
Katie Taylor was 23rd with a time of 18:59.7 while Camryn Harper finished with a time of 19:03.7 placing 27th.
HPU grad student Hannah Brookeover, running unattached, was the individual winner in 17:30.4.
Appalachian State won the team title with 58 points. Radford was second with 62, followed by High Point (74), Charleston Southern (83), Marshall (133), Campbell (138), VMI (217), Liberty (234) and North Carolina A&T (245).
High Point returns to action as host of Big South championships at Ivey Redmon on Oct. 29.
