HIGH POINT — High Point University swept Charleston Southern in a three-game Big South weekend series at Truist Point.
The Panthers won 7-2 on Friday, 7-4 on Saturday and 7-3 on Sunday as they climbed to 16-31 overall and 9-11 in the conference.
On Friday, Blake Sutton hit a two-run homer as part of a four-run fifth and Cael Chatham smacked a two-run homer as part of a three-run fifth. Gus Hughes was the winning pitcher, improving to 6-5.
On Saturday. Chatham hit a two-run homer in the first. Two runs scored in the second on a throwing error and a single, two scored in the sixth on a bases-loaded walk and a ground out and one scored in the seventh on a wild pitch. Brett Wozniak (2-2) was the winning pitcher.
On Sunday, HPU trailed 2-0 before scoring two runs on a throwing error and a single in the fourth and two more scored in the sixth on a play that included a hit and an error. Javon Fields smacked a solo homer in the seventh and laced a two-run double in the eighth. Braden Halladay (3-3) was the winning pitcher.
HPU plays at Elon today.
MEN’S LACROSSE
RICHMOND, Va. — Second-seed RIchmond downed No.4-seed HPU 15-8 in the championship game of the Atlantic-10 men’s lacrosse tournament Sunday at Robins Stadium on the Richmond campus. The Panthers end the season 9-8.
Richmond (11-4) led 6-3 at the half and went on a 6-2 run in the third period.
Jack Sawyer scored a hat trick in leading HPU. Brayden Mayea added two goals. Michael Ippolito, Isiah Moran-Weekes and Ethan Slusher had one each.
