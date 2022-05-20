CLINTON, S.C. — High Point University defeated Presbyterian 9-3 on Friday and clinched a spot in next week’s Big South baseball tournament.
HPU improved to 22-31 overall and kept fourth place in the league as they moved to 13-10. Needing to finish sixth or better to qualify for the league tourney that they host at Truist Point, the Panthers can now finish no worse than fifth if they lose their final game of the regular season Saturday and could take third with a win and a UNC Asheville loss.
Down 2-0, HPU took the lead with three in the fourth on an RBI double by Adam Stuart, an RBI double by Andrew Amato and Blake Sutton’s RBI single.
HPU added a run in the seventh on a throwing error. Josh Deslauriers hit a two-run homer in the eighth and Cole Singsank ripped a three-run double in the ninth.
Panther starting pitcher Carter Sheppard improved to 6-5. He allowed two runs and six hits, struck out three and walked one in 5.2 innings. Teddy Merritt was credited with a save.
WOMEN’S SOCCER FONTAINE LEAVES FOR CHARLOTTE
HIGH POINT — High Point University is in the market for a new women’s soccer coach.
Brandi Fontaine, the Panthers’ head coach for the past four seasons and an assistant for 10 years before that, was announced as the new head coach of the Charlotte 49ers on Thursday.
She fills the void left by John Cullen leaving to become director of the Charlotte Independence Soccer Club.
Fontaine led the Panthers to a pair of unbeaten Big South regular-season championships, a Big South Conference Tournament title, the 2021 NCAA Tournament and the highest rankings in program history.
Cullen, who played for Charlotte’s men’s team, compiled a record of 131-95-21 in 13 seasons as the 49ers head coach. Charlotte has reached the Conference USA Championship game in three of the last six years, winning the league title in 2016 and notching runner-up finishes in 2017 and the spring 2021 campaign. The 49ers, who have earned five NCAA Tournament bids in their history, will host the 2022 C-USA Championships.
Charlotte went 7-5-4 and 3-2-3 in Conference USA last season. Against teams from the Big South, the 49ers lost to Campbell 2-0 and defeated Gardner-Webb 3-0. They finished fifth in C-USA’s East Division and lost in the first round of the conference tournament.
TRACK AND FIELD
CHARLOTTE — High Point University inherited the championship of the Big South Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship held earlier this month when North Carolina A&T lost points that were won by an athlete that A&T recently self-reported as ineligible to the NCAA.
“The Big South Conference is aware of North Carolina A&T’s self-report of a violation to the NCAA involving an ineligible student-athlete that competed during the 2022 Outdoor Track & Field season, including the Conference Championship from May 9-11,” the conference said in a statement. “Per Big South Conference policy, A&T is required to forfeit points the ineligible student-athlete helped earn during the Conference Meet, and the team standings have been adjusted appropriately to reflect this requirement.”
The statement continued: “The adjustment changes North Carolina A&T’s team point total in the Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship to 180 points, with High Point University now declared the 2022 Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Champion following its 187 points accumulated in the Meet. A&T finishes as the runner-up.
“In addition, Conference policy also states that Sasser Cup point allocation will be adjusted, and any records and honors achieved by the ineligible student-athlete during the Outdoor Track & Field season will be removed.”
CLUB BASEBALL
BUTLER, Pa. — High Point University’s club baseball team opened play in the eighth-team, double-elimination NABC Division 2 World Series with a 10-2 loss to Penn State in seven innings on Friday.
The fourth-seeded Panthers managed just two hits against the fifth-seeded Nittany Lions, who scored eight in the fifth to go up 10-0. HPU scored both of its runs in the bottom of the fifth.
The Panthers play in an elimination game today at 1 p.m.
