HIGH POINT — High Point University swept Radford 25-19, 25-18, 25-15 in Big South volleyball on Friday at the Millis Center.
The sweep was the 13th of the season for the Panthers (20-6, 12-1 Big South), who were playing for the first time since their 27-match conference winning streak was snapped by Campbell.
Dylan Maberry led the Panthers with 15 kills and had a .389 hitting percentage. Freshman libero Jenny Wessling and freshman outside hitter Sydney Palazzolo had 16 and 15 digs respectively on the day to lead the Panthers. Palazzolo also had eight kills during the match.
“I thought we responded well to our loss last weekend,” head coach Ryan Meek said in a release. “We won 27 straight and it had been two years since we lost to a conference team. I think we had a good week at practice but it was not anything to write home about so I was interested to see how we would come out and the cool part about tonight was we played better as the match went on.
“It wasn't one of those where you played great then lost interest, I thought each set we just a little bit more improvement, a little more attention to detail. That's what I learned, we responded well after our loss last weekend.”
HPU took control in the first set with a 6-0 that put them up 15-9. In the second set, the Panthers used a 5-1 run to lead 16-12 and closed it with a 7-2 surge. HPU finished the third set with a 13-3 run.
WOMEN’S GOLF
CHARLOTTE — Minonna Flakman Lehes was named BIg South Women’s Golf Freshman for tournaments played Oct. 28-Nov. 3, the conference announced recently.
Lehes tied for 10th at the Grandover Fall Classic with a 230 (82-71-77) as HPU’s top finisher. Her second round 71 was a season-best and featured four birdies en route to her first collegiate Top 10 finish.
