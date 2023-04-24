OLEAN, N.Y. — Brayden Mayea scored five goals and Jack VanOverbeke and Jack Sawyer added three each as High Point University hammered host St. Bonaventure 17-8 in Atlantic 10 men’s lacrosse on Saturday.
HPU (8-6, 2-2 A-10) led 7-1 after the first period and 12-2 at halftime. Isiah Moran-Weeks added two goals, and Nick Murphy, Michael Ippolitio and Collin Rovere added one each. HPU dished 13 assists with VanOverbeke and Sawyer contributing four each.
The Bonnies drop to 1-12, 0-4.
HPU ends the regular season on Saturday at home against conference rival St. Joseph.
Emma Genovese and Kay Rosselli fashioned hat tricks and a total of 11 players zipped the ball into the cage as High Point University routed Wofford 18-10 in Big South women’s lacrosse action Saturday at Vert Stadium.
The Panthers (6-9, 5-2 Big South) turned a 4-2 lead at the end of the first quarter into a 15-5 advantage by the end of the third.
Mena Leoscher, Erprit Cha and Mandy Brockamp scored twice for HPU while Jordan Miles, Shannon Smith, Bruce Grace, Pia Cavallaro, Allie Connally and Reese Dowgiallo added a goal each.
HPU resumes Big South action Wednesday at Campbell.
BUIES CREEK — Campbell crushed High Point University while sweeping a three-game Big South weekend series at Jim Perry Stadium.
The 11th-ranked Camels (37-8, 16-2) battered the Panthers by 19-6 on Friday, 18-5 on Saturday and 14-3 on Sunday.
HPU (13-27, 6-11) led 8-5 in the Friday game before Campbell scored seven in the seventh and four in the eighth, with Sam Garcia taking the loss.
On Saturday, HPU led 2-0 early in a weather-interrupted game. The Camels took the lead with three in the fifth and added two in the sixth, four in the seventh and nine in the eighth. Brett Wozniak took the loss on the mound.
On Sunday, Campbell scored four in the first and led 11-0 before HPU plated single runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth. HPU starter David Keith took the loss.
HPU plays at UNC Greensboro today and at Duke on Wednesday.
