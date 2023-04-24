OLEAN, N.Y. — Brayden Mayea scored five goals and Jack VanOverbeke and Jack Sawyer added three each as High Point University hammered host St. Bonaventure 17-8 in Atlantic 10 men’s lacrosse on Saturday.

HPU (8-6, 2-2 A-10) led 7-1 after the first period and 12-2 at halftime. Isiah Moran-Weeks added two goals, and Nick Murphy, Michael Ippolitio and Collin Rovere added one each. HPU dished 13 assists with VanOverbeke and Sawyer contributing four each.

