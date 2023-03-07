HIGH POINT – Michael Ippolito and Brayden Mayea each fashioned a hat trick and High Point University rolled past Queen’s 22-6 on Tuesday at Vert Stadium.

Jack VanOverbeke, Jaxson Lamb, Jack Sawyer, Colin Cooke and Isiah Moran-Weeks added two goals each for the Panthers (5-2). Matt Lee, Nick Murphy, Henry Mudlaff, Caison Dillon, Ryan Hines and Collin Rovere had one apiece.

