HIGH POINT – Michael Ippolito and Brayden Mayea each fashioned a hat trick and High Point University rolled past Queen’s 22-6 on Tuesday at Vert Stadium.
Jack VanOverbeke, Jaxson Lamb, Jack Sawyer, Colin Cooke and Isiah Moran-Weeks added two goals each for the Panthers (5-2). Matt Lee, Nick Murphy, Henry Mudlaff, Caison Dillon, Ryan Hines and Collin Rovere had one apiece.
HPU led 5-1 after the first quarter, 12-4 at halftime and 19-5 after the third period.
The Panthers return to action when they play host to Robert Morris on Saturday at noon.
Davidson hit two home runs in the seventh inning and defeated High Point University in nonconference baseball Tuesday at Williard Stadium.
With the score tied at 6-all, Jacob Friend smacked a two-run homer off Sean Duffy that put the Wildcats (6-6) on top and Nick Calero added a solo shot. Duffy, who gave up a total of four runs in the sixth and seventh innings, was the losing pitcher.
Tyler Douglas hit a two-run homer that put Davidson on top 3-2 in the second, and Jack Cotrone hit a solo shot in the fifth that tied the score at 5-all.
Cael Chatham went 2 for 5 with 3 RBIs and two runs scored for the Panthers (5-8). Brett Ahalt went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Blake Sutton, Javon Fields and Patrick Matthews also had an RBI each.
Chatham hit a two-run homer in the first and put the Panthers up 2-1. HPU went ahead 5-4 on RBI singles from Sutton and Fields plus a sacrifice fly from Matthews.
Xavier Cumbee scored on Chatham’s ground out in the sixth, knotting the score at six.
A.J. Pabst picked up the win for the Wildcats. (6-6).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.