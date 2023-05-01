HIGH POINT — High Point University’s women’s lacrosse team ended the regular season at home by defeating Gardner-Webb 15-9 on Saturday for a fifth straight victory.
The Panthers (8-9) finished in a three-way tie in Big South standings at 7-2 with Campbell and Furman as those three teams advanced to the four-team conference tournament with regular-season champ Mercer, which went through the league unbeaten at 9-0.
Seeding for the conference tournament among HPU, Furman and Campbell will be determined by final RPI. Entering last weekend’s games, Campbell ranked No. 61 with Furman No. 69 and HPU No. 73.
On Saturday, HPU trailed by one at the half then outscored the Runnin’s Bulldogs 10-3 the rest of the way.
Miles Jordan led HPU’s scoring with three goals. Esprit Cha and Kay Rosselli had two. Mena Loescher, Mandy Brockamp, Mackie Scheib, Emma Genovese, Pia Cavallaro and Grace Bruce added one each.
Brockamp, Cavallaro, Smith and Emma Nowakoski had two assists. Miles Jordan and Mena Loescher dished one each.
HIGH POINT — High Point University will have the No. 4 seed in the four-team Atlantic 10 tournament which begins Thursday at Robins Stadium in Richmond, Virginia.
HPU (8-7, 2-3 A-10) will face top-seed St. Joseph's (10-4, 5-0) in a rematch of the Hawks’ 17-11 victory Saturday that was the Panthers first loss of the season in Vert Stadium. Richmond, the host, is the No. 2 seed and plays No. 3 UMass in the other semifinal contest.
The winners advance to Saturday’s championship game, which ends the first season of men’s lacrosse as a sport sanctioned by the A-10.
In Saturday’s match, HPU and St. Joseph’s were tied 3-3 at the end of the first period and the Hawks went on a 12-5 run over the second and third frames.
Jaxson Lamb led HPU with five goals. Jack VanOverbeke and Brayden Mayea had two goals while Colin Cooke and Jack Sawyer added one each.
VanOverbeke finishes the regular season with a league-leading 61 points that included 29 assists after dishing four against the Hawks and 32 goals.
WINSTON-SALEM — High Point University’s baseball team was overwhelmed 15-0 by second-ranked Wake Forest and 11-3 by Wofford in a pair of nonconference contests Sunday at Wake Forest’s David F. Couch Ballpark.
HPU dropped to 13-31 as its losing streak grew to seven in a row.
Wofford (32-11) and Wake Forest (37-6) each built a big lead in the first inning. The Terriers went up 6-0 against HPU starting pitcher Gus Hughes and the Deacs grabbed a 7-0 cushion as Panthers starter David Keith failed to retire any of the six batters he faced.
HPU scored all of its runs against Wofford in the seventh as Adam Stuart smacked a solo homer and Brayden Simpson belted a two-run homer.
