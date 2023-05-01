HIGH POINT — High Point University’s women’s lacrosse team ended the regular season at home by defeating Gardner-Webb 15-9 on Saturday for a fifth straight victory.

The Panthers (8-9) finished in a three-way tie in Big South standings at 7-2 with Campbell and Furman as those three teams advanced to the four-team conference tournament with regular-season champ Mercer, which went through the league unbeaten at 9-0.

Trending Videos