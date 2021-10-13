RALEIGH — N.C. State generated the better offense and defeated High Point University 4-0 in nonconference men’s soccer Tuesday at the Dail Soccer Stadium.
The Wolfpack (6-4-2) scored twice in both halves and generated a 13-5 advantage in shots over the Panthers (4-5-2).
Kuda Muskwe scored twice for State, and Alex Hernandez and Pablo Pedregosa added a goal each. HPU keeper Holden Trent nabbed one save.
Sebastian Chalbaud mustered two of HPU’s shots including the one on goal. L.D. Myers, LaLas Ayertay and Alex Abril fired one shot each.
HPU plays next at Radford on Saturday.
WOMEN’S GOLF
TACOMA, Wash. — High Point tied for 11th out of 20 teams in the 54-hole Pat Lesser-Harbottle Invitational that ended Tuesday at Tacoma Country and Golf Club. The Panthers posted rounds of 304-307-305 for a total of 52-over 916.
Sarah Kuhn and Minonna Falkman Lehes tied for 28th at 12-over 228. Danielle Suh tied for 40th at 14-over 230 and posted HPU’s best Tuesday round of 74. Olivia John was among those that tied for 73rd at 238 with Sophie Caldon another stroke back in a tie for 77th.
BIG SOUTH TOURNEY FORMAT
CHARLOTTE — Formats have been announced for the Big South men’s and women’s basketball tournaments slated March 1-6 at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte.
All 12 schools will qualify for both tournaments, with seeds 8-12 playing in the first round with the top four seeds receiving byes.
For the men, the division champions receive the top two seeds, with the best conference record getting the No. 1 seed. Seeds 3-12 will be slotted on conference record regardless of division.
Pairings for the quarterfinal round will be 1 vs. the 8/9 winner, 4 vs. 5/12 winner, 2 vs. 7/10 winner and 3 vs. 6/11.
The women’s first round kicks off the tournament on March 1, with the men’s first round on March 2. Quarterfinals are March3 for the women and March 4 for the men. Men’s and womens’ semifinals are March 5 with the championship games on March 6.
Ticket booklets for all 22 games at $100 go on sale through Big South schools on Oct. 20, and general sales start Dec. 1.
