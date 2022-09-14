WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Connor Mosack called last Saturday’s Franklin Road Apparel Classic at Watkins Glen International the most fun race he’s ever had in the TA2 class of the Trans Am Series.
He said it after securing his second career victory on the very same 3.4-mile, 11-turn Watkins Glen circuit where a year ago he scored his maiden victory as rookie.
Mosack, a High Point University graduate, started from the pole and waged a racelong battle with Thomas Merrill, swapping the lead with the 36-year-old veteran on multiple occasions before getting around Merrill a final time with just four laps remaining. Mosack took the checkered flag by a .732-of-a-second margin.
“It was a really fun race, probably the most fun Trans Am I’ve ever been a part of, just good, clean racing up front all the way,” Mosack said. “This is amazing. We’ve been so close this year and to finally get it done, I feel like we really deserved this one. I was trying to give it away there a couple of times, gave him the lead back with some mistakes, but thankfully this car was so good, we were able to get by him multiple times.”
Connor Zilisch of High Point-based Silver Hare Racing finished 10th while SIlver Hare owner Maurice Hull was 23rd.
The series continues Oct. 9 at Virginia International Raceway.
RUSTON, La. – The High Point University men’s golf team finished 19th among 24 teams in the 54-hole Jim Rivers Intercollegiate that ended Tuesday at the par-72 Squire Creek Country Club.
The Panther shot a combined 880, 44 shots behind winner Southern Miss, which finished at 836. Graduate student Alan Smith was the Panthers’ top finisher, tying for 52nd at 1-over while Gregor Meyer tied for 68th at 3-over.
Charlie Barr tied for 81st at 5-over. Butch Harrisob tied for 89th at 7-over and Grady Newton tied for 114th at 12-over.
HPU returns to action Sept. 26-27 in the 54-hole J.T. Poston Invitational in Cullowhee.
