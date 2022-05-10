HIGH POINT — Evan Mills of High Point University scored a personal-best 6588 as he came from behind and won the decathlon on the second day of the Big South Conference outdoor track and field championships on Tuesday at Vert Stadium.
Mills defeated Cameron Donoghue of Gardner-Webb by 11 points. Mills overtook Cameron Donoghue by scoring 87 more points with a victory in the javelin, the next-to-last event. Mills added two more points to his margin by winning the 1500 while Donoghue finished a close second.
Sydney Horn and her sister Mackenzie Horn of HPU finished 1-2 in the women’s pole vault as the Panthers swept the top three and claimed four of the first five positions. The Horn sisters both cleared 4.34 meters. Rachel Vester was third and Nathalie Elliott fifth.
Franzi Jacobs of HPU edged teammate Sydney Bagus and won the women’s 3000 steeplechase. Jacobs was clocked in 10:53.49 while Bagus was timed at 10:53.
Arriyea Harper of North Carolina A&T leaped 12.6 meters and edged Alicia Dawson of HPU by two-hundredths of a meter in winning the women’s triple jump. Brayden Hodgest of the Aggies won the men’s shot put with a throw of 17.37 meters.
Loren James of N.C, A&T won the women’s shot put with a Big South record throw of 16.44 meters. Letizia Marsico of HPU was third.
Hocine Bouchrak of HPU won the 3,000 meter steeplechase in 8:49.74. Rayan Vanderpoorten of the Panthers was third.
Shemar Miller of Campbell took the men’s triple jump as Larry Coaxum of HPU finished third and Dekairi Brown of the Panthers was fourth.
Chloe Greene of Charleston Southern won the heptathlon with a Vert Stadium record 4988 points. Greene won four events and finished 651 points ahead of Khalilah Conway of Gardner-Webb.
BASEBALL
ODAC TOURNEY ADJUSTED
HIGH POINT — The schedule for the four-team double-elimination final stage of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball tournament this weekend at Truist Point has been adjusted because of a forecast for rain Friday and Saturday.
Friday’s play was shifted to morning with No. 1 Lynchburg playing No. 4 Roanoke, followed by No. 2 Shenandoah taking on No. 3 Bridgewater. Three games on Saturday will start at 10 a.m., and Sunday’s championship round will begin at 10 a.m.
