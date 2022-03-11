MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Brayden Mayea scored five goals and dished an assist as High Point University defeated host Robert Morris 13-11 in nonconference men’s lacrosse Friday.
Jaxon Lamb added two goals for the Panthers (4-3). Koby Russell, Jack Van Overbeke, Jack Sawyer, Asher Nolting and Nick Rizzo had one each.
Nolting also dished four assists and his five points boosted his career total to 306, which is 16th all-time. HPU led 4-2 at half and used a 5-1 run early in the third quarter to take its biggest advantage at 9-3. Robert Morris closed to within 12-11 with 3:40 to go but Lamb scored late to put Panthers up by two.
HPU returns to action against North Carolina at home on March 20.
BASEBALL
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky swept High Point University 14-3 and 9-5 in a nonconference doubleheader Friday,
In the first game, the Wildcats cracked 12 hits that included three home runs — a grand slam in the fifth, a two-run drive in the second and a solo shot in the first. Kentucky’s offense also included a three-run double, an RBI double, a one-run single, a sacrifice fly and one run scored on a hit batter with the bases loaded.
All three of HPU’s runs were in the seventh. Designated hitter Charlie Klinger, who went 2 for 2, laced a ground-rule double that scored Sam Zayicek and Javin Fields followed with a two-run double.
The Panthers finished with seven hits, almost half of them thanks to Cole Singsank’s 3 for 3 outing.
HPU starter Teddy Merritt (1-2) gave up nine runs on nine hits in the first three innings and took the loss.
In the second game, Kentucky led 7-0 before HPU (4-12) scored five in the fifth. Blake Sutton laced a two-run single down the left field line. Adam Stuart drove in another run with an infield single and Zayicek laced a single that scored two runs before he was thrown out at second.
HPU starter David Keith gave seven runs before he was lifted with one out in the third and took the loss, dropping to 0-2.
The final game of the series is scheduled Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.