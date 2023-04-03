FARMVILLE, Va. — Longwood took all three games from High Point University in a Big South weekend series that ended Sunday at Buddy Bolding Field.
The Lancers won 13-5 on Sunday, 16-2 on Saturday and 7-4 on Friday, dropping the Panthers to 7-20 overall and 1-8 in the conference.
HPU led 4-2 after two innings in the Sunday game. Longwood scored in five of the remaining six innings, piling on four in the seventh and three in the eighth.
The Panthers scored on a bases-loaded walk and sacrifice fly in the first; a groundout and wild pitch in the second and a throwing error in the sixth.
Sam Garcia, who relieved Everett Vaughn in the third and gave up four runs in four innings, took the loss, dropping to 0-5.
On Saturday, the Lancers scored nine runs in the second and six in the fifth on the way to 17 hits. Panthers starter Sean Duffy (0-3) allowed seven runs on five hits in less than two innings of work.
Cael Chatham drove in HPU’s first run with a sacrifice fly in the first and Patrick Matthews laced an RBI single in the sixth.
HPU trailed 3-2 after three innings. Longwood scored two in the sixth, and after the Panthers notched one in the seventh, added two more.
Gus Hughes, who went the first six innings on the mound for the Panthers, took the loss, dipping to 3-4.
MEN’S LACROSSE
AMHURST, Mass. — Massachusetts scored the last two goals of the match and defeated High Point University 12-10 in a men’s lacrosse match Saturday that was the Panthers’ first Atlantic-10 contest.
From a 9-4 deficit early in the third quarter, HPU scored six of the next seven goals, forging a 10-10 tie on Jaxson Lamb’s shot with 5:21 left in the game. UMass broke the tie with 4:06 to play and took advantage of a man-up advantage in adding another goal with 3:26 left.
HPU dropped to 6-5. UMass, which led 5-1 after the first period. improved to 5-3, 1-0.
Lamb led the Panthers with four goals. Brayden Mayea had three, and Colin Cooke, Michael Ippolito and Collin Hobein added one each. Hunter Vines had four assists and Nick Murphy one.
HPU plays host to Hobart in another conference match on Saturday.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
MACON, Ga. — Mercer blasted HPU 22-6 in a Big South women’s lacrosse match Saturday at Mercer.
HPU started strongly, going ahead 4-1 on goals by Mena Loescher, Jordan Miles, Kay Rosselli and Mandy Brockamp in the first 6:20 of the game. The Bears tallied 17 of the next 18 goals for a 18-5 lead with 7:20 left in the third period.
Loescher finished with two goals. Miles, Rosselli, Brockamp and Bruce Grace had one each.
HPU (2-7, 1-1 Big South) plays host to Furman in a Big South match Wednesday at Vert Stadium.
TRACK AND FIELD
VERTKLASSE MEET
HIGH POINT — Nikki Frail led a 1-2-3 HPU sweep in the women’s 800 meters on Saturday during the second day of the Vertklasse track meet at HPU. Frail finished in a personal best 2:11.81and was followed by Olive Allen (2:13.95) and Camryn Harper (2:14.83).
Alicia Dawson finished second in the triple jump with a mark of 12.77 meters, which ranks her 12th in the NCAA East region and a likely qualifier for the first round of the NCAA Championships in May.
Sydney Horn finished fourth in the pole vault with a clearance of 4.32 that is third in the East. Sydney Koker was third in the high jump with a clearance of 1.68.
Tessa Webb smashed her personal best by 28 seconds as she won the women’s steeplechase in 11:02.5, which is 24th in the East. Lindsey Ickes won the 5,000 meters in 17:03.6.
For the Panther men, Ethan Roach won the participation section of the 200 meters with a personal-best time of 21.37 seconds.
Terris Burton II finished second in the 400 hurdles with a time of 51.68 that ranks in the top 10 in the NCAA East region. Burton,Trent Strachan, Isaiah Muse and Aidan Britt teamed for second in the 4x400 relay.
