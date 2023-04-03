HPTSPTS-04-04-23 HPU ROUNDUP.jpg

High Point University's Sydney Horn clears the bar in the women's pole vault during Saturday's Vert Klasse Meeting at HPU's Vert Stadium.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

FARMVILLE, Va. — Longwood took all three games from High Point University in a Big South weekend series that ended Sunday at Buddy Bolding Field.

The Lancers won 13-5 on Sunday, 16-2 on Saturday and 7-4 on Friday, dropping the Panthers to 7-20 overall and 1-8 in the conference.

