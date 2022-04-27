HIGH POINT — High Point University head men’s basketball coach G.G. Smith could have a big void to fill in his lineup.
John-Michael Wright, the Panthers leading scorer in all of his three seasons, has entered the transfer portal, the school confirmed.
Wright has been selected first-team All-Big South the past two years. He averaged 18.4 points per game this past season, 20.1 ppg in 2020-21 and 14.2 ppg in 2019-20.
Wright also entered the transfer portal after last season but changed his mind. He reportedly attracted attention from Georgia, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Boston College, Utah State, Charleston and Florida Gulf Coast.
BASEBALL
HIGH POINT — Adam Stuart ripped a walk-off grand slam home run in the bottom of the ninth and High Point University upended Wake Forest 11-9 in nonconference baseball Tuesday at Williard Stadium.
With one out, Javon Fields and Peyton Carr singled and Charlie Klinger reached on a fielding error, setting the stage for Stuart’s heroics that lifted the Panthers to 15-27 for the season. Connor Smith was the winning pitcher.
Wake (28-13) jumped on top with four runs in the first. HPU scored one in the second and two in the third. After the Demon Deacons scored one in the fourth, HPU went ahead with a four-run fourth that featured solo homers by Cole Singsank and Blake Sutton and also included runs scoring on a throwing error and a sacrifice fly.
Wake tied it with two in the fifth and added one in the eighth and one in the ninth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.