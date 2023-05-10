RALEIGH – Sarah Khan became the first High Point University women’s golfer to post a top-10 finish in a NCAA regional when she tied for sixth in the 54-hole Raleigh Regional that ended Thursday at N.C. State’s Lonnie Poole Golf Course.
Continuing her consistent play, Khan posted a final round 71 and finished a 2-under-par 214, 10 shots behind Chattanooga's Dorota Zalewska, who took medalist honors and advanced to the NCAA CHampionship Tournament by having the low score among those competing as individuals.
Morgan Ketchum of Virginia Tech was the second-lowest individual at 213, a stroke ahead of Kahn.
Arizona overtook host N.C. State and posted the low team score of 859. The Wolfpack finished two shots back as the top five schools advanced. Wake Forest was third, TCU fourth and Florida State fifth.
ELON – High Point University’s baseball team won its final nonconference game of the season, dowing host Elon 11-7 on Tuesday.
Leading 7-4, the Panthers (17-31) scored what proved to be the winning run when Cael Chatham laced a RBI single for the first run in a four-run seventh. Chatham later scored on Blake Sutton’s single, and Miggy Echazaretta laced a two-run single.
Brett Ahalt belted a two-run homer in the eighth, extending the lead to 13-6.
Chatham laced a RBI single and Adam Stuart smashed a three-run homer in the third as HPU jumped on top 4-0. Elon scored two in the fourth and HPU added three in the fifth. Ahalt scored on a throwing error after Chatham singled and Stuart roped a two-run single.
HPU travels to Winthrop for a three-game conference series beginning Friday and end the season at home with a three-game series against conference foe UNC Asheville beginning May 18.
HIGH POINT – Grant Ammann, a graduate defender for the High Point University men’s lacrosse team during the recently completed season, was taken by the Boston Cannons in the Premier Lacrosse League draft Tuesday.
The Cannons chose Ammann with the first pick in the fourth round, which was the 25th pick overall. Boston took former HPU standout Asher Nolting in 2022. Other former Panthers in the PLL are goalie Tim Troutner, Dalton Sulver and Kevin Rogers.
