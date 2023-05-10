RALEIGH – Sarah Khan became the first High Point University women’s golfer to post a top-10 finish in a NCAA regional when she tied for sixth in the 54-hole Raleigh Regional that ended Thursday at N.C. State’s Lonnie Poole Golf Course.

Continuing her consistent play, Khan posted a final round 71 and finished a 2-under-par 214, 10 shots behind Chattanooga's Dorota Zalewska, who took medalist honors and advanced to the NCAA CHampionship Tournament by having the low score among those competing as individuals.

