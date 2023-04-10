HIGH POINT — High Point University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Alan Huss announced his second hire to the 2023-24 staff with the addition of assistant coach Corey Edwards on Monday.
Edwards joins the staff after spending the 2022-23 season as the men’s basketball assistant coach at Drake University. Edwards helped guide the Bulldogs to an overall record of 27-8 with a 15-5 record in the Missouri Valley Conference. Overall, Drake finished second in the MVC regular season behind Bradley University.
Prior to Drake, Edwards worked alongside the Creighton men’s basketball staff and served as a graduate assistant. During the 2021-22 season, he helped the Bluejays to the NCAA Tournament round of 32.
BASEBALL
RADFORD, Va. — Reid Viar held Radford hitless while facing the minimum 12 batters over the last four innings, Cael Chatham doubled home the go-ahead run in the sixth as part of a 4 for 4 effort at the plate and High Point University downed Radford 8-6 on Saturday in completing a sweep of a three-game Big South series.
The Panthers improved to 10-21 and 4-8 in the Big South while Radford dropped to 7-25, 0-9.
Radford led 6-5 after scoring three runs in the fourth. In the fifth, Blake Sutton single and Chatham scored the tying run with help of a Highlander throwing error. The Panthers went ahead an inning later when Chatham doubled and scored Javon Fields for the second time in the game. In the seventh, Brent Ahalt singled up the middle, scoring Cole Singsank.
Viar’s win was his first decision of the season. He came on in the sixth and needed just 39 pitches to retire the Highlanders in order over the last four innings.
On Friday night, Blake Sutton drove in four runs and Gus Hughes (4-4) picked up the win as the Panthers never trailed in a 7-4 victory.
Chatham put the Panthers on the board on the first and Sutton hit a two-run homer in the fourth. In the seventh, one run scored on Charlie Kingler’s single and a throwing error which was followed by Sutton’s single and a throwing error which led to two runs. The Panthers final run scored in the ninth on a walk combined with a wild pitch.
MEN’S LACROSSE
HIGH POINT — Overcoming a bit of a slow start, the High Point University men’s lacrosse team notched its first Atlantic-10 Conference victory on Saturday.
The Panthers took the lead for good in the second quarter, led by as many as five goals, withstood a Hobart College rally and prevailed 14-13 in the rain before an announced crowd of 1,112 at chilly Vert Stadium.
Taking passes in good positions in front of the net, Jaxon Lamb led the Panthers with four goals, the last one putting HPU up 12-8 with 2:19 left in the third quarter.
Hobart cut the lead to 14-13 on a ball that bounced into the cage with 2:30 to play. HPU held onto the ball as long as possible on the next possession until unleashing a shot that went wide and resulted in a shot-clock violation with 1:04.
The Statesman held for a last shot that went wide of the goal to the left and out-of-bounds with about 10 seconds left. The Panthers then ran out the clock, killing the final second by throwing the ball high into the air.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
HIGH POINT — Putting the clamps on Radford’s attack for a good part of the match, the High Point women’s lacrosse team prevailed 15-5 in the cold and rain Saturday at Vert Stadium.
The Panthers (3-8, 2-2 Big South) held the Highlanders (3-9, 0-4) to just 24 shots. That included just two in the first period and three in the third as HPU held Radford scoreless.
