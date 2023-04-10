HIGH POINT — High Point University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Alan Huss announced his second hire to the 2023-24 staff with the addition of assistant coach Corey Edwards on Monday.

Edwards joins the staff after spending the 2022-23 season as the men’s basketball assistant coach at Drake University. Edwards helped guide the Bulldogs to an overall record of 27-8 with a 15-5 record in the Missouri Valley Conference. Overall, Drake finished second in the MVC regular season behind Bradley University.

