HIGH POINT — High Point University men's basketball head coach Alan Huss announced the third hire to his staff with the addition of Associate Head Coach Flynn Clayman on Thursday.
Clayman joins the HPU staff after spending six seasons at Southern Utah University. In the summer of 2022, Clayman was promoted to associate head coach after serving as the assistant coach from 2019 to 2022 and a special assistant from 2017 to 2019.
Clayman recently finished out the 2022-23 season as the interim head coach, where he led the Thunderbirds to a 2-1 record at the College Basketball Invitational postseason tournament as they finished with a 24-13 record after finishing third in the Western Athletic Conference.
Since joining Southern Utah, Clayman helped the program to its first four consecutive winning seasons, including three straight of 20 wins or more, since becoming Division I.
Prior to coaching at the collegiate level, Clayman was the AUSA Hoops head coach in Sydney, Australia from 2015 to 2017. He helped 30 players from Australia make it to NCAA division I programs such as LSU, Creighton, Stanford, TCU, and USC among many other schools.
While still playing professionally, Clayman's first coaching experience came as an assistant coach for BTI Basketball Club in the summer of 2015, an AAU club out of the Los Angeles area.
WOMEN’S GOLF
GREENWOOD, S.C. — High Point University holds first place as a team and the Panthers’ Sarah Kahn is first individually after two rounds of the the Big South women’s golf championships at par-72 The Links at Stoney Creek.
HPU, which was tied with Gardner-Webb at 303 after Wednesday’s first-round, shot a second-round 309 Thursday for a four-shot lead over the Runnin’ Bulldogs and Campbell going into Friday’s final round of the tournament’s 54-hole portion.
Gardner-Webb finished with a 313 total Thursday while Campbell equalled HPU at 309 for the day. Longwood fashioned the low-team score of the day with a 307 and moved into fourth overall at 620.
The top four teams at the end of Friday’s stroke play advance to match play on Saturday. Charleston Southern is fifth at 626, followed by UNC Asheville (629), USC Upstate (635), Radford (636) and Presbyterian (640).
Khan shot a second-round 2-over-par 74 to go with a first-round 72 for a 146 total and a two-shot lead over Beem Pabsimma of USC Upstate (71-77 — 148). Danielle Suh of HPU shot a second-round 75 climbed into third at 149, a shot ahead of Linnea Hofgren of Gardenr-Webb.
Ella Perna of HPU (76-78) is tied for 10th at 154 and Ana-Elena Kusters of the Panthers (81-82) tied for 34th at 163 .
BASEBALL
GREENSBORO — North Carolina A&T forced extra innings by scoring four runs in the bottom of the ninth then defeated High Point University 12-11 on a walk-off infield single in the eleventh on Wednesday at War Memorial Stadium.
Cort Maynard started the inning with a leadoff double off Patrick Libby, who came in to pitch the 11th for the Panthers. Maynard went to third on a sacrifice fly and scored when Devon Rodriguez hit a high chopper to short and beat the throw to first for an infield single that capped the Aggies’ 18 hits.
Avery Cain, a former Ledford standout, picked up the win as the last of nine pitchers for the Aggies (14-15).
Cael Chatham ( 2 for 5) and Charlie Klingler (1 for 4) drove in three runs each for the Panthers (10-23) while Cole Singsank (1 for 5) drove in two. Patrick Matthews (2 for 5) and Javon Field (1 for 4) had an RBI each.
The teams meet again on Tuesday at Truist Point.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
FARMVILLE, Va. — Mena Loescher, Emma Genovese and Kay Rosselli each scored four goals and Esprit Cha added a hat trick as High Point University outscored Longwood 20-14 in a BIg South women’s lacrosse match Wednesday at EBJ Field.
Grace Bruce and Pia Cavallaro added two goals each for the Panthers (4-9, 3-2 Big South), who led 8-1 heading into the second period and 13-5 just 2:09 into the third quarter. Longwood (3-9, 1-4) cut the margin to two on a goal with 5 minutes left in the game, but the Panthers held the Lancers scoreless the rest of the way while scoring four times in the last 3:03 on three goals by Genovese and one by Cha.
Emma Nowakowski added a goal for the Panthers. Loescher had five assists and Cavallaro, Nowakowski and Shannon Smith dished two. Caitlyn Baehr won six draw controls.
HPU lost 20-10 at Duke on Tuesday. Reese Dowgiallo, Loescher, Cha and Rosselli scored twice each while Smith and Cavallaro had one each.
The Panthers travel to Presbyterian on Saturday.
MEN’S GOLF
CHARLOTTE — Campbell University has earned the No. 1 seed in next week’s Big South Men’s Golf Championship, which will be hosted by Presbyterian College at The Patriot Golf Club at Grand Harbor in Ninety Six, South Carolina. The Camels receive the No. 1 seed based on its current GolfStat national ranking of 126, the highest among the nine Big South men’s golf programs.
The first two rounds are scheduled for Monday with the final round of stroke play on Tuesday. The top four teams advance to match play on Wednesday.
Defending Champion Charleston Southern is ranked No. 163 in the nation by GolfStat and receives the No. 2 seed, just ahead of three-seeded High Point’s ranking of 178.
