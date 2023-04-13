HIGH POINT — High Point University men's basketball head coach Alan Huss announced the third hire to his staff with the addition of Associate Head Coach Flynn Clayman on Thursday.

Clayman joins the HPU staff after spending six seasons at Southern Utah University. In the summer of 2022, Clayman was promoted to associate head coach after serving as the assistant coach from 2019 to 2022 and a special assistant from 2017 to 2019.

Trending Videos