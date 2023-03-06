HIGH POINT — Winning pitcher Gus Hughes hurled a school-record 15 strikeouts in the Division I era and Blake Sutton and Cael Chatham homered as High Point University downed Lafayette College 15-3 in a nonconference baseball contest stopped by run-rule Sunday at Williard Stadium.
HPU, which split a Saturday doubleheader with a 13-10 win and 11-10 loss to the Leopards, improved to 5-6.
In the Sunday game, the Panthers scored eight in the bottom of the first on Chatham’s solo homer, a hit batter and a walk with the bases loaded, Brayden Simpson’s three-run single, and RBI singles from Brett Ahalt and Xavier Cumbee.
Simpson also drove in one run with a sacrifice fly, laced a two-run single and finished with six RBIs. Sutton smacked a two-run homer in the seventh.
The Panthers return to action today against Davidson in Williard Stadium.
SAN DIEGO — San Diego State downed High Point University 17-9 in nonconference women’s lacrosse on Saturday inside Snapdragon Stadium.
Mena Loescher fashioned a hat trick for the second consecutive match. Kay Rosselli had two and Mandy Brockamp, Jordan Miles, Emma Genovese and Pia Cavallaro had one each for the Panthers (1-4).
HPU returns to action against Elon in Vert Stadium on March 15.
CHARLOTTE — Trailing by as many as seven goals, the High Point University men’s lacrosse team fell to Jacksonville in nonconference action 17-15 in the Crown Classic at American Legion Stadium.
Hunter vines and Brayden Mayea scored three goals each for the Panthers (4-2) in the nonconference contest. Nick Rizzo and Isiah Moran-Weeks added two each. Colin Cooke, Jaxson Lamb, Nick Murphy, Michael Ippolito and Jackson Sawyer had one each.
The Panthers return to action today when they host Queens in Vert Stadium.
