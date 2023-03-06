HIGH POINT — Winning pitcher Gus Hughes hurled a school-record 15 strikeouts in the Division I era and Blake Sutton and Cael Chatham homered as High Point University downed Lafayette College 15-3 in a nonconference baseball contest stopped by run-rule Sunday at Williard Stadium.

HPU, which split a Saturday doubleheader with a 13-10 win and 11-10 loss to the Leopards, improved to 5-6.

