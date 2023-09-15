HIGH POINT — Tessa Carlin did all of High Point University’s scoring as the Panthers tied N.C. State 2-2 in nonconference women’s soccer Thursday night on Dial Field.

The draw was the Panthers’ second against the Wolfpack (the other came in 2007) and the fourth against a Power 5 conference team in HPU’s time as a Division I school. The Panthers had not managed a draw against a Power 5 school since 2015 (Vanderbilt 1-1 and Georgia 0-0).