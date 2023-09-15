HIGH POINT — Tessa Carlin did all of High Point University’s scoring as the Panthers tied N.C. State 2-2 in nonconference women’s soccer Thursday night on Dial Field.
The draw was the Panthers’ second against the Wolfpack (the other came in 2007) and the fourth against a Power 5 conference team in HPU’s time as a Division I school. The Panthers had not managed a draw against a Power 5 school since 2015 (Vanderbilt 1-1 and Georgia 0-0).
“Obviously, a win would've been nicer, but we'll take what we get from this game,” HPU head coach Aaron McGuiness said. “The performance was really strong and going into conference, it's exciting to see us string together goals against an opponent like that. We have to carry that forward into conference play, and I think we are putting ourselves in a really good position."
Down a goal before a crowd of 1,082, Carlin took a pass from Fain Beute, turned upfield and found the back of the net for a 1-1 tie for her first goal of the season. In the 60th minute, Carlin took a cross from Lindsey DeHaven as it found her feet in the box then flicked the ball backward and right in for the go-ahead goal in the 60th minute.
NC State (1-4-3) found the equalizer in the 76th minute and edged the Panthers on shots, 16-8 with 11 on goal compared to HPU's five. Ellyn Casto hauled in nine saves for the Panthers in the net, while all four of Carlin's shots were on goal.
MINNEAPOLIS — High Point University’s volleyball team won the first set and dropped the next three against No. 9 Minnesota on the opening day of Diet Coke Classic hosted by the Gophers.
Before a crowd of 4,487 in Mautri Pavillion, HPU (6-4) won the first set 25-22 after building a 24-18 lead. Minnesota (4-3) took the next three 25-11, 25-20, 25-17.
Christine Graf led HPU with 12 kills and Dylan Maberry had 10 as Gophers held the Panthers to hitting percentages of .133 or less in every set. Allie Gray dished 22 assists and Regina Tijerina, Kea Whitlock and Jordyn Schilling each had 11 digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.