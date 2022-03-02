CHARLOTTE – If the High Point University women’s basketball team wants to advance past today’s quarterfinals in the Big South women’s basketball tournament, it must do something it hasn’t done this season.
That’s defeat Gardner-Webb.
The Panthers (17-13) lost both meetings with the Runnin’ Bulldogs (15-14) in the regular season. Gardner-Webb prevailed 64-50 in the conference opener for both teams in December and 62-53 on Feb. 15. The latter game was one of two losses the Panthers have suffered in their last 13 games. HPU had trouble shooting the ball in both games. The Panthers shot 25,4 percent overall in the first and hit just 2 of 21 from 3-point range in the second. The Runnin’ Bulldogs also held a decisive rebounding advantage in both games.
MEN’S LACROSSE
HIGH POINT – Duke shot ahead in the third quarter and defeated High Point University 18-14 in nonconference men’s lacrosse Tuesday at Vert Stadium. Down 9-8, the Blue Devils (6-2) scored the first two goals of the second half to regain the lead. After HPU tied, Duke went ahead for good at 11-10 then stretched the margin to 13-10. HPU (2-3) closed to 14-12 early in the fourth quarter, but Duke scored three in a row to lead by five on the first of two occasions.
Jack Sawyer led the Panthers with four goals and Asher Nolting and Brayden Mayea had three apiece. Nolting also dished five assists.
Nakeie Montgomery and Sean Lulley each scored five goals for Buke and Dywon Williams had three. Andrew McAdorey and Lulley fed three assists each for Duke. Jake Naso scooped a whopping 13 ground balls for the Blue Devils while no one had more than four for HPU.
High Point returns to action when it plays host to Bellamore on Saturday at noon in Vert Stadium.
BASEBALL
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech turned a tie game into a rout with five runs in the bottom of the seventh and defeated High Point University 10-4 in nonconference baseball Tuesday at Virginia Tech. The Hokies (7-0) scored the go-ahead run off Jack Nathan on an RBI single. Dylan Decker was charged with the other four in the seventh on a RBI single and three wild pitches.
Down 1-0 early, Justin Melton laced an RBI single that scored a tying run in the third and Cole Singsank’ sacrifice fly put the Panthers up 2-1 in the fourth. The Hokies pulled even in the fifth and HPU (1-8) went ahead for the final time when Singsank scored on a wild pitch in the sixth. Virginia Tech made it 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth.
Adam Stuart smacked a home run in the eighth to pull HPU within 8-4.
HPU plays host to College of Charleston for a three-game series Friday-Sunday at Williard Stadium.
MEN”S GOLF
HENDERSON, Nev. – Avery Price made six birdies and shot 3-under-par 69 to lead High Point University’s men’s golf team in the second round of the Lake Las Vegas Invitational on Tuesday at Reflection Bay golf Club.
Price, who shot 75 in the first round, tied for 22nd at even par 144, the same score teammate Stuart Fuller, who shot 73 to go with a first round 71. Chrsitian Castillo shot a second consecutive 73 for two over 146 and moved into a tie for 35th. Charlie Barr tied for 55th at 7-over 151 and Gregor Meyer was among those tied for 64th at 9-over 153.
HPU moved into eighth among 15 teams. The Panthers posted 209 to go with a 291 for a total of 581.
