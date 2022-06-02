HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — High Point University has been awarded the Big South Conference’s George F. “Buddy” Sasser Cup Trophy for the 2021-22 athletic season, marking the school’s first time achieving the top overall athletic season in the Big South. The Cup was presented to High Point Wednesday evening at the league’s annual Spring Meetings Awards Banquet, which was held at The Westin Resort.
In 2021-22, High Point averaged 10.28 Sasser Cup points in 15 championship sports and accumulated a total of 154.25 points based on its finish in conference regular-season and championship competition. The Panthers won six combined Big South championships in 2021-22 — two outright/shared regular-season titles and four tournament crowns. High Point won the regular-season title in volleyball and shared the championship in women’s lacrosse, while claiming the conference tournament championship in women’s cross country, women’s soccer, and men’s and women’s outdoor track & field.
Campbell finished second to High Point this season with a 10.21 average in 19 sports and totaled 194 points. Charleston Southern was third in the standings (8.64 average) — its highest finish since third-place in 1999-2000, and was followed by Longwood (7.48) and USC Upstate (7.15) to round out the top five. It is the first Top 5 finish for Longwood, and second-straight for Upstate.
North Carolina A&T was sixth, followed by UNC Asheville, Garnder-Webb, Radford, Winthrop, Hampton and Presbyterian.
The Panthers claimed the Women’s All-Sports Trophy for the fourth-straight year with their average of 11.03 (88.25 points earned in eight sports), ahead of Campbell’s 10.45 average (104.5 points earned in 10 sports). High Point finished as either the Big South champion or runner-up six times in women’s competition to capture the Women’s All-Sports Trophy. Longwood was third in the Women’s All-Sports race with its 8.07 average (56.5 points earned in seven sports) — the Lancers’ first top three standing.
Campbell earned the Men’s All-Sports Trophy for the fourth consecutive time. The Camels’ won the Men’s All-Sports title with an average of 9.94 points, as Campbell won Big South championships in men’s soccer (regular-season and tournament), men’s indoor track & field, men’s tennis (regular-season) and baseball (regular-season and tournament). High Point was second with an average of 9.43 points (66 in seven sports), followed by Charleston Southern at 9.39 (65.75 in seven sports).
The Sasser Cup Trophy is named for former Big South Commissioner Buddy Sasser (1989-96) and is awarded to the Big South member institution with the most successful year athletically, based on an average points system.
HPU MEN’S SOCCER ADDS 12
HIGH POINT — The High Point University men’s soccer team announced its 12-member 2022 incoming class for the upcoming fall season.
The class features four transfers — three from power-5 schools, and the other an All-ASUN selection. The class contains four TopDrawerSoccer Top 200 players, and four players that have played for their native countries at the youth international level.
The transfers include Virginia attacker Kaya Ignacio, who started 21 games over two seasons; graduate student Holland Rula, who started 43 games in four seasons at Wake Forest and was taken by FC Dallas in the 2022 MLS Super Draft; Tony Pineda, who played for HPU as a freshman in 2018 and returns from West Virginia; and Liberty’s leading scorer Noah Holmes of Cary, who was second team A-SUN last season.
The freshmen are Jefferson Amaya of Huntersville, who has seen action with Charlotte Independence USL League 1 team; Caleb Britt of Kernersville and the NC Fusion; attacker Matt Bruckner of Memphis, keeper Josh Caron of Palm Harbor, Florida; defender Nick Herb of Ponte Verda, Florida; defender William Kenne of Sweden; midfielder Brendan Krueger of Clearwater, Florida; and left side midfielder Beau Yantz of Redondo Beach, California.
HORMES CHOSEN FOR ALL-STAR GAME
Abby Hormes of High Point University has been selected to play in the IWLCA Senior All-Star game on Sunday at the USA Lacrosse Headquarters in Sparks, Maryland.. Hormes was selected by the North Team who will be coached by Cindy Timchal from Navy.
This will be the last time Hormes will represent HPU in a college lacrosse setting. Hormes finished her career with the most goals in a single season in NCAA history with 103 goals scored in her graduate season.
BIG SOUTH CHANGES TRANSFER POLICY
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — The Big South Council of Chief Executive Officers announced the elimination of the league’s Intraconference Transfer Policy, effective immediately. Big South student-athletes will now be governed solely by NCAA transfer policies in regards to transferring from one Big South institution to another in all sports. The decision was made by the council following ongoing reviews and discussions with the Big South’s Council of Athletics Directors, coaches and student-athletes.
The decision was among several actions taken by the CEOs during the Big South’s Spring Meetings this week.
