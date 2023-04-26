BUIES CREEK – High Point University scored the last three goals and defeated Campbell 15-14 on Wednesday, handing the Camels their first conference loss of the season.

Esprit Cha brought the Panthers within one with 6:53 left. Mena Loescher tied the score with 3:50 left and Mandy Brockamp scored what proved to be the game winner with 2:47 left to play.

