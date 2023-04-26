BUIES CREEK – High Point University scored the last three goals and defeated Campbell 15-14 on Wednesday, handing the Camels their first conference loss of the season.
Esprit Cha brought the Panthers within one with 6:53 left. Mena Loescher tied the score with 3:50 left and Mandy Brockamp scored what proved to be the game winner with 2:47 left to play.
HPU improved to 7-9, 6-2 in the conference, while Campbell slipped to 11-5, 7-1.
Brockamp led the Panthers with four goals. Loescher and Cha added hat tricks. Emma Geonvese and Kay Rosselli had two each, and Jordan Miles one.
HPU ends the regular season at home against Gardner-Webb on Saturday at 3 p.m.
HIGH POINT – High Point University golfer Rachel Kahn, playing as an individual, was assigned to the Raleigh regional of the upcoming NCAA women’s golf tournament.
Kahn won a spot in the tournament as the medalist of the Big South tournament. The Raleigh regional starts May 8 at N.C. State’s Lonnie Poole Golf Course. The top six individual finishers there advance to the NCAA finals
DURHAM – Duke overwhelmed High Point University 11-3 in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Jack Coombs Field.
The 20th-ranked Blue Devils (29-12) scored 11 unanswered runs after a throwing error allowed Patrick Matthews to put HPU (13-29) on the board in the top of the first. Duke countered with six runs in the bottom of the inning.
HPU, which lost for the fifth straight time, notched its other runs in the seventh on RBI singles by Cole Singsank and Josh Deslauriers.
