HIGH POINT — High Point University went on a tear in the middle innings and defeated Presbyterian 11-6 on Sunday, salvaging the final game in the Big South opening three-game series for both teams at Williard Stadium.

HPU (7-12, 1-2 Big South) broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the fourth and added two each in the fifth and sixth in going up 9-1.

