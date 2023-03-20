HIGH POINT — High Point University went on a tear in the middle innings and defeated Presbyterian 11-6 on Sunday, salvaging the final game in the Big South opening three-game series for both teams at Williard Stadium.
HPU (7-12, 1-2 Big South) broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the fourth and added two each in the fifth and sixth in going up 9-1.
Adam Staurt went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and a run scored. Blake Sutton was 3 for 4 with a solo homer, two RBIs and three runs scored. Javon Fields was 3 for 4 with a two-run triple and two runs scored. Cael Chatham was 3 for 4 with a double, a RBI and a run scored. Brett AHlat was 1 for 4, drove in one run and scored one.
HPU starter Gus Hughes (3-2, who went six innings, was the winning pitcher. He notched nine of the Panthers’ 10 strikeouts and allowed three runs, five hits and three walks.
Jack Gorman hit a two-run homer and Trey Federson laced a two-run triple for Presbyterian (9-12. 2-1), which won 8-7 on Saturday after leading 5-1 after two innings.
Ahalt hit a two-run homer in the fifth and Fields blasted a solo shot in the first. Cole Singsank sent a two-run double down the left field line and got the Panthers within one in the bottom of the seventh. Presbyterian scored what proved to be the winning run on a sacrifice fly in the eighth.
Brett Wozniak (1-1) started on the mound for the Panthers and was the losing pitcher. He gave up seven runs and 10 hits, struck out four and walked one in 4.1 innings of work.
The Panthers return to action today at Virginia.
HIGH POINT — Graham Ferguson posted wins in the 1,500 meters and 800 meters as the High Point University track teams opened the outdoor season by hosting the annual Bill Webb Combined Events/Bob Davidson Memorial Invitational at Vert Stadium on Friday and Saturday.
In the 1,500, Ferguson zoomed out to a lead and was able to maintain it in the end, registering a new personal best 3:54.53. In the 800m, he was clocked in 1:55.78.
In the women’s high jump, Sydney Koker took first place with a clearance of 1.65m. Ebba Ahman set a personal best of 1:00.85 led Lindsay Cooper in a 1-2 HPU finish in the women’s 400 hurdles.
Deron Dudley, who was running unattached, cruised to the win in the men’s 200 with a time of 21.80. Freddie Allen III won the men’s high jump by clearing 6.98m. Chris Van Kiekerk won the shot put with a throw of 17.7m.
The men’s 4x400m relay wrapped up the two-day event as the Panthers cruised to the win behind an impressive 3:24.79 finish after the women’s 4x400m squad won in 3:49.46.
Hunter Steinau won the men’s 5,000 in 14:40.02 as HPU took three of the top four spots.
Jake Tarosky claimed first in the men’s 3,000 steeplechase with a time of 9:23.25.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Georgetown scored the first six goals of the match and crushed High Point 22-10 in nonconference men’s lacrosse Saturday at Cooper Field.
Brayden Mayea led HPU (6-3) with four goals and Jack VanOverbeke had two. Conor Guiltinan, Jaxson Lam, Caison Dillon and Ryan Hynes each added one.
The Hoyas (4-4), who led 14-3 at the half, outshot the Panthers 52-33 and had a 34-19 advantage in shots on goal. Georgetown also completed 19 clears to HPU’s 13 and scooped up 48 ground balls to 33 for HPU.
