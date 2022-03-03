CHARLOTTE — High Point University men’s basketball team faces No. 2-seed Winthrop and Big South player of the year D.J. Burns in the conference tournament quarterfinals Friday at 6 p.m.
The Panthers, who scratched out an 84-77 overtime win against Hampton in the first round, defeated the Eagles 65-56 in their only regular-season meeting Jan. 24 in the Qubein Center.
WInthrop (21-8) has won eight in a row since suffering its second and last conference loss 92-88 against No. 1 seed Longwood on Jan. 29. The Eagles were undefeated at home but just 8-8 in road and neutral site games.
Burns scored just eight points and grabbed two rebounds in 18 minutes in the meeting with the Panthers while Kelton Talford led the Eagles with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
HPU forced Winthrop into 22 turnovers and held the Eagles to 4 of 22 shooting from 3-point range.
The schools have met six times in the tournament. Winthrop has won all six, an 83-54 victory in last year’s quarterfinals the most recent. With a win, HPU will make its first semifinal appearance since 2016.
In other games Friday, No. 9 North Carolina A&T faces No. 1 Longwood, No. 4 USC Upstate takes on No. 12 Charleston Southern and No. 3 Gardner-Webb faces No. 6 Campbell.
Campbell defeated Presbyterian 75-72 in double overtime late Wednesday.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
SPARKS GLENCOE, Md. — High Point University lost to Michigan 15-6 in a nonconference women’s lacrosse match 15-6 on Wednesday at the U.S. Lacrosse Headquarters.
The No.8-ranked Wolverines (6-0) outshot the Panthers (0-4) by a 32-21 margin and held a 17-8 advantage in draw controls.
Michigan led 4-1 after the first quarter and 7-2 at halftime.
Pia Cavallaro and Abby Hormes each scored two goals for the Panthers, and Liz Meister and Kay Rosselli had one each.
HPU returns to action Saturday at Mount St. Mary’s.
GOLF
HENDERSON, Nev. — High Point University’s men’s golf team finished ninth out of 15 teams in the 54-hole Lake Las Vegas Invitational that finished Wednesday at Reflection Bay Golf Club.
The Panthers had a final round total of 295, its worst of the tournament, and finished at 12-over 276.
Stuart Fuller led HPU in the final round, carding a 2-under 70 that included two birdies and an eagle. Fuller tied for 18th at 2-under 214. Avery Price, who finished with a 75 after a second-round 69, tied for 37th at 3-over 219.
Christian Castillo posted a final round 79 and tied for 55th at 9-over 225. Gregor Meyer shot 1-under 71 for the Panthers second-best score of the day and tied for 63rd at 226. Charlie Barr tied for 67th at 228.
