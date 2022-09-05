BOONE — Lindsey Ickes of the High Point University women’s cross-country team won the Covered Bridge Open at Appalachian State with a personal best time of 16:51.15 on Friday.
Ickes shaved more than 44 seconds from her prior best time on any 5K cross country course. She led from the start and held off Florida State Seminole Alyson Churchill of Florida in the season-opener for the Panther women.
HPU finished second in the team standings with 50 points.
Anna Ritter was the Panthers second-best finisher in seventh-place with a personal best time of 17:50.55. Other counting runners for HPU were Joanna Poland (13th, 18:01.48), Amber Schulz (14th, 18:02.13) and Katie Taylor (15th, 18:03.37).
Florida State won the team title with 20 points. Appalachian State was second with 118, followed by Milligan (135) and Western Carolina (164).
BOONE — The High Point University men's cross-country team finished fourth as a team with a score of 123 at the Covered Bridge Open hosted by Appalachian State on Friday.
Hunter Steinau was the top Panther finisher, placing 20th overall with a time of 26:03.08 over the 8K course. HPU’s other counting runners were Spencer Smucker (22nd, 26:10.32), Lorenzo Botter (23rd, 26:15.15), Patrick Kelly (29th, 26:18.98) and Graham Ferguson (31st, 26:19.64).
Florida State won with 32 points, followed by host Appalachian State (69) and Louisville (94).
MADISON, Wis. — High Point University’s volleyball team fell in matches with No. 6 Wisconsin and No. 24 Marquette at Wisconsin Field House on Sunday.
The Badgers rolled in straight sets 25-10, 25-11, 25-14 and held the Panthers (4-3) to a negative hitting percentage. HPU had just 16 kills,16 assists and 23 digs.
Sydney Palazzolo led the Panthers in kills with five. Maria Miggins had six assists and Jenny Wessling had nine digs.
Marquette prevailed 25-23, 25-10, 19-25, 25-18. Palazzolo led the Panthers in assists with 12. Ally Van Eekeren had 27 assists and Wessling had 16 digs.
HPU also fell at Kennesaw State 25-19, 25-19, 25-20 on Friday night. Palazzolo had 14 kills, Van Eekeren 13 assists and Wessling seven digs.
WILMINGTON — UNC WIlmington blanked High Point University 2-0 in nonconference women’s soccer on Sunday and the UNCW Soccer Stadium.. Morgan Hairston had four saves for the Panthers.
The Seahawks tallied once in each half and outshot the Panthers 17-5. HPU falls to 0-4-2 and plays host to UNC Greensboro on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.