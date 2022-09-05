BOONE — Lindsey Ickes of the High Point University women’s cross-country team won the Covered Bridge Open at Appalachian State with a personal best time of 16:51.15 on Friday.

Ickes shaved more than 44 seconds from her prior best time on any 5K cross country course. She led from the start and held off Florida State Seminole Alyson Churchill of Florida in the season-opener for the Panther women.

