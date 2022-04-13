HIGH POINT — Abby Hormes scored seven goals and the High Point University women’s lacrosse team cruised past visiting Longwood 19-7 for a fourth straight lopsided victory over a Big South foe.
Pia Cavallaro and Kay Rosselli added three goals each. Nicole Pugh and Mandy Brockamp had two apiece. Grace Bruce and Mena Loescher netted one each.
HPU (5-8, 4-1 Big South) had little trouble against the Lancers’ defense early, scoring the first eight goals of the match. Hormes scored three times during the opening flurry that included two goals by Pugh, one each from Brockamp, Rosselli and Cavallaro.
The Panthers led 9-3 after the first period and 11-4 at halftime. They scored six of the seven goals in the third quarter and led 17-5 entering the final period.
Loescher and Rosselli dished three assists each. Pugh had two, and Hormes and Emma Nowakowski had one.
HPU held a 22-8 edge in draw controls, went 14 for 16 in clear attempts,led 43-31 in groundballs and had 27 shots on goals compared to the Lancers 12.
HPU returns to action at Radford on Saturday.
WOMEN’S GOLF
NINETY-SIX, S.C. — High Point University landed in second place after the first round of the 54-hole stroke play portion of the Big South women’s golf tournament at the Patriot Club.
The Panthers finished at 11-over 299, a shot behind USC Upstate. Danielle Suh led the way for HPU with a 1-over 73 that tied Caroline Engelbredit of Charleston Southern for first place. Suh’s round included a birdie and two bogeys.
Sarah Kahn shot 2-over 74 and is in a five-way tie for second. Vynie Chen and Ana-Elena Kusters both shot 4-over 76 for HPU’s other counting scores. They will begin today’s second round tied for 12th.
Campbell is in third place at 301, followed by Longwood (305), Charleston Southern (307), Gardner-Webb (311), UNC Asheville (311), North Carolina A&T (315), Radford (316), Presbyterian (322) and Winthrop (323).
BASEBALL
BOONE — Appalachian State drilled High Point University’s pitching for 21 hits and cruised to a 17-9 victory in nonconference play Tuesday at Smith Stadium.
Luke Drunheller led the way for the Mountaineers (11-19), smashing a grand-slam homer that was part of a six-run fifth and an RBI single in a six-run second.
HPU (11-22) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first as Blake Sutton smacked a two-run single and then scored on a wild pitch. The Panthers added one in the fourth when Andrew Amato laced an RBI double to right.
Easton Laplaca, getting the start at catcher, hit a two-run double and scored when pinch-hitter Josh Deslauriers belted a two-run homer that capped a four-run seventh. Laplaca drove in a run on a fielders choice in the eighth. Andrew Amato looped a one-run double in the fourth.
HPU starting pitcher Reid Viar, who gave up six runs and two hits in two innings, took the loss, falling to 1-2. Caleb Cross, who relieved Grey LaSpaluto in the third, allowed one run in three innings and was the winning pitcher.
The Panthers play host to Radford in a three-game series that starts today and runs through Saturday.
TRACK AND FIELD
CHARLOTTE — Sydney Horn, Hocine Bouchrak and Chris Van Niekirk were among those selected for weekly track and field honors by the Big South, the conference announced Wednesday. All were chosen for efforts at the Duke Invitational.
Horn was honored as the women’s field athlete of the week after she cleared 4.4 meters. Bouchrak set a Big South and school record of 8:41.9 in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. That time is ninth-best in the NCAA this season.
Van Niekerk finished second in the shot put (17.86m) and fifth in the discus (52.94m) at the Duke Invitational. He leads the Big South in both categories this spring.
