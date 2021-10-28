HIGH POINT — Seven home games, including two against ACC powers North Carolina and Duke, are on a 14-game 2022 schedule that was announced Thursday for the High Point University men’s lacrosse team.
The home games for the defending Southern Conference tournament champions are Feb. 11 against Colgate, Feb. 19 against UNC, March 1 against the Blue Devils, March 5 versus former SoCon foe Bellarmine, March 28 against Detroit Mercy and Southern Conference matchups against VMI on April 8 and Richmond on April 23.
HPU defeated Richmond in the Southern Conference championship game last spring to earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament, where it lost in the first round to Duke in Chapel Hill.
Counting an exhibition game, HPU and UNC played three times last spring. The visit by the Tar Heels is their first since 2014, and the meeting with Colgate is the first.
North Carolina and Duke are among four matches against Power Five schools. The others are opening the season at Maryland Feb. 5 for the second straight time and going to Virginia for the third season in a row on Feb. 13.
The Panthers also travel to Navy on Feb. 26, Robert Morris on March 12 and three Southern Conference foes — Jacksonville on April 2, new member Hampton on April 15 and Mercer to end the season on April 30.
The Panthers also host the SoCon tournament May 5-7.
CROSS-COUNTRY
KERNERSVILLE — The High Point University women seek a fifth straight Big South cross-country championship today at Ivey Redmon Park.
HPU is hosting for the first time since 2018. The men’s 8K race is set for 2 p.m. with the women’s 5K at 3 p.m.
The Panther women were the preseason favorite. Lindsey Ickes has been HPU’s top finisher all season.
Charleston Southern is the defending champion in the men’s race while Campbell was the preseason favorite. Hocine Bouchrak, who ran a personal best of 23:44.2 this season, leads HPU.
The top 14 finishers will receive All-Conference honors.
The meet will be streamed through ESPN+.
