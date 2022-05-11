HIGH POINT — High Point University held on to defeat North Carolina A&T for the men’s title by a point while the Aggies women rallied past HPU to win the women’s title on the third and final day of the Big South Outdoor Track and Field ChampionshIps at Vert Stadium..
HPU held on for the men’s title by finishing fourth in the final event, the 4X400 relay, while A&T posted its eighth win of the day.The Panthers finished with 178 points while the Aggies had 177 and Campbell was a close third at 169.
Charleston Southern was a distant fourth, followed by USC Upstate, UNC Asheville, Hampton, Gardner-Webb and Winthrop.
Randolph Ross set a Big South record of 44.61 seconds in leading Reheem Hayles and Shemar Chambers in a 1-2-3 A&T finish in the men’s 400 meters.
Javonte Harding and Tavarius Wright of the Aggies both eclipsed Harding’s Big South record of 10.19 in the men’s 100. Harding finished first in 10.14 seconds and Wright was clocked at 10.15 seconds. Daniel Stokes of A&T edged Deron Dudley of HPU for fifth place by .002 seconds.
Harding also set a new Big South record in 200, lowering his mark of 20.34 to 20.16. Randolph Ross finished second.
The Aggies won the 4 x100 men’s relay in a time of 38.74 beating the old meet record of 39.91 held by Charleston Southern. Cory Poole of the Aggies lowered his Big South record in the 400 hurdles by nearly four-tenths of a second to 49.42 seconds as teammates Akeem Lindo and Aveon Reid finished second and third. Terris Burton of HPU was fourth.
Poole also won the men’s 110 hurdles in 13.71,edging teammate Averon Reid as Cedric McGriff of A&T finished fourth. Brayden Hodgest of the Aggies won the discus with a throw of 50.93 meters.
Athanas Kioko of Campbell won the men’s 1,500, 800 and 5000 He finished the 1,500 in 3:44.09, beating El Hocine Bouchrak of HPU by 1.09 seconds. Bouchrak was third with Hunter Steinau fifth in the 5,000.
Charles McBride II of the Camels was the winner in the men’s high jump as Kolt Byers of HPU finished fourth.
The Aggie women won eight events Wednesday and finished with 206 points while High Point finished second with 187. Hampton took third with 116, followed by Charleston Southern, Campbell, Radford, UNC Asheville, Gardner-Webb, USC Upstate and Winthrop.
N.C. A&T smashed the Big South championship meet record in the women’s 4 x100 by just over 1.6 seconds. The Aggies finished in 43.19 while the old mark was 44.80.
Grace Nwokocha equaled her Big South record of 11.13 seconds in winning the women’s 100. Symone Darius of the Aggies was second. Nwokocha also equaled her Big South record of 22.75 set Monday in winning the women’s 200 as her teammates Symone Darius and Delecia McDuffie were second and third.
McDuffie of A&T narrowly missed beating her Big South record of 51.96 seconds in the women’s 400 as she was clocked in 51.97 and finished 2.71 seconds ahead of Dae’Nitra Hester of High Point. Peebles Scott and Myayla Perry of the Aggies finished third and fourth.
Paula Salmon and Breanne Bygrave of A&T finished 1-2 in women’s 100 hurdles.
Nazah Reddick of A&T equalled the Big South record with a leap of 1.78 meters in taking the women’s high jump. Kenady Wilson of the Aggies was second.
Julieth Nwosu and Loren James of A&T finished 1-2 in the women’s discus while Letizia Marsisco of HPU was third.
The Aggies won the 4x400 relay as High Point finished third.
Hannah Brookover and Olive Allen finished second and third in the women’s 1.500 behind Dorcus Ewoi of Campbell. Ewoi also won the 800 with Camryn Harper of HPU fifth.
Jewel Ash of Charleston Southern was the winner in the 400 hurdles and the Buccaneers’ Chloe Greene won the javelin..
BASEBALL
WINSTON-SALEM – Wake Forest defeated High Point 9-0 in nonconference action Wednesday at David Couch Ballpark.
HPU drops to 19-29 while the Deacons improve to 34-14-1. HPU is scheduled to begin a three-game series against Campbell on Friday at Williard Stadium.
MEN”S LACROSSE
Fifth-year attackman Asher Nolting became the highest High Point University player taken in the Premier Lacrosse League draft when he was chosen 10th overall in the second round by the Boston Cannons on Tuesday.
Nolting becomes the third Panther taken in a PPL draft and becomes the fourth Panther on a PPL roster, joining Tim Troutner Jr., Kevin Rogers, and Dalton Sulver. Sulver is also on the Cannons roster.
