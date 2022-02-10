CLINTON, S.C. — High Point University’s men’s basketball team, which has struggled from the free-throw line at times this season, made 21 of 23 (91.3 percent) and picked up its first Big South road win, defeating Presbyterian 79-70 on Wednesday in the Templeton Center.
Jaden House scored 20 to lead the way for the Panthers, who climbed to .500 in the league at 5-5 and are 11-13 overall. Zack Austin added 19. John-Michael Wright had 16 and Alex Holt 12.
Wright also grabbed eight rebounds and dished three assists. Rob Peterson III had five assists and Bryant Randleman four.
The Panthers also shot 52 percent from the field (26 of 50) including 40 percent (6 of 15 from 3).
HPU took the lead at 8-6 a little less than three minutes into play and opened a 10-point cushion at 28-18 thanks to a 9-2 run that included a Wright jumper, a Wright 3-pointer and two buckets from House.
The Panthers led 35-25 at the half and led by as many as 16 after Austin drained a 3 with 9:45 to go. The Blue Hose (11-15, 3-8) kept the margin in single digits during the last two minutes.
HPU next plays on Saturday against Campbell in the Qubein Center at 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
RADFORD, Va. — The High Point University women’s basketball team posted its fifth straight Big South victory on Wednesday, defeating host Radford 65-57 in the Demond Center.
Jordan Edwards and Jensen Edwards each scored 14 points for the Panthers (11-11, 8-3 Big South). Jordan Edwards also grabbed a team-high rebounds and dished six assists. Jenson Edwards grabbed seven rebounds and dished four assists.
Jaden Wrightsell added 13 points, Callie Schier 11 and Claire Wyatt 10.
HPU trailed 30-26 at the half but closed early in the third quarter. The teams traded the lead three times before Wyatt hit a 3 that put HPU in front 44-43 and started a 9-2 run that resulted in the Panthers leading 50-45 going after three. HPU led all of the fourth, going up by as much as 64-54.
HPU returns to action on Saturday against USC Upstate in the Qubein Center at 2 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE MATCH
HIGH POINT — High Point University announced Thursday that fans arriving late for today’s 5 p.m. men’s lacrosse match at Vert Stadium must park in the College Village shopping center lot because Lexington Avenue will close from the College Village entrance to University Parkway at 5 p.m. for the the university’s Presidential Scholarship Dinner.
