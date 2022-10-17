COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Sebastian Chalbaud scored the go-ahead goal with 14:08 left in the game and the High Point University men’s soccer team upended seventh-ranked Maryland 2-1 on Monday night at Ludwig Field.

Chalbaud took a pass from Brendan Krueger, who had dribbled into the offensive third, and booted a shot from the left side that angled into the bottom right of the goal.

