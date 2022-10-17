COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Sebastian Chalbaud scored the go-ahead goal with 14:08 left in the game and the High Point University men’s soccer team upended seventh-ranked Maryland 2-1 on Monday night at Ludwig Field.
Chalbaud took a pass from Brendan Krueger, who had dribbled into the offensive third, and booted a shot from the left side that angled into the bottom right of the goal.
HPU trailed 1-0 from the 18th minute until Cooper Lindfelt launched a shot in the 49th minute that deflected off a Terrapin and went in the net.
Maryland, which did not win for the third straight match and outshot the Panthers 10-6, dropped to 7-2-4 with its first loss since Sept. 2. Panther keeper Holden Trent made three saves.
The Panthers improve to 6-3-4 and play host to UNC Asheville in a return to Big South play Friday at Vert Stadium.
HIGH POINT — Continuing to progress on offense and registering another clean sheet on defense, the High Point University women’s soccer team blanked Gardner-Webb 4-0 on Saturday night.
Sam Gerhart and Lindsey DeHaven scored a goal each, and Bri Davis added two in the last 10 minutes as the Panthers improved to 4-8-3 and 3-2-1 in the conference. Keeper Morgan Hairston had three saves.
The Panthers travel to Winthrop on Wednesday for a match that was postponed because of storms. A win would move HPU into a three-way tie for third in league standings with two matches remaining. The top four qualify for the conference tournament.
High Point University’s volleyball team posted a pair of three-set road victories Friday and Saturday.
The Panthers won 25-21, 25-13, 25-18 at UNC Asheville on Friday. Dylan Naberry led the Panthers with 13 kills and Sydney Palazzolo had 10. Ally Van Eekeren had 26 assists, and Maria Miggins and Jenny Wessling had 11 digs each.
In the Saturday match, HPU prevailed 25-23, 25-20, 25-20 at Gardner-Webb. Maberry spiked 17 kills while hitting at a .416 clip. Van Eekeren had 31 assists and Wessling had 15 assists.
KERNERSVILLE — Lindsey Ickes ran a personal best in winning the individual crown and leading the High Point University women’s team title in its VertCross Invitational at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex on Friday.
Ickes finished in 20:39,2 and finished 12 seconds ahead of Dorcus Ewoi of Campbell.
Katie Taylor was second for the Panthers, finishing with a career-best time of 21:55.2, good for fourth place overall. Anna Ritter, Charli Montalvo, and Camryn Harper finished eighth, ninth, and tenth overall, respectively, as the next three High Point finishers.
KERNERSVILLE — The High Point University men’s cross-country team finished second in its VertCross Invitational on Friday at the Ivey M.Redmon Sports Complex.
Paced by Othmane El Gharissi's seventh-place finish in 25:01.9, the Panthers placed the runners in the top 10 and six in the top 20.
Spencer Smucker and Ian Miller finished eighth and ninth place, respectively for HPU. Patrick Kelly was 15th and Jake Tarosky was 18th.
